Poll: Floridians struggle to afford groceries, as prices outpace incomes

It’s getting significantly harder to put food on the table, according to a new poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida. In fact, 72% of Floridians said it’s harder to afford food for their families than it was just a year ago.

The key driver: incomes are not keeping pace with the rising cost of food.

A significant majority of survey respondents (78%) said the cost of food is rising faster than their income. Parents (83%) and Floridians living in rural communities (82%) are feeling the impact most acutely. Middle-income households are no exception, with more than two-thirds of those with an annual income between $50k – $99k reporting it’s gotten harder to afford groceries in the past year.

The impact is real: Floridians are sacrificing their time and being forced to purchase less healthy food options in an attempt to stretch their grocery budgets. Respondents reported shopping at multiple grocery stores (58%), shopping at less convenient locations for cheaper prices (48%), buying less protein (45%), or buying less or no fresh produce (40%) to extend their budget.

“Families are facing a real crisis when it comes to affording food, and it’s forcing many households to make difficult decisions that compromise their time and their health,” said No Kid Hungry Florida Director Sky Beard. “Even before they reach that checkout line, Floridians are passing by the produce aisle, putting food back on the shelves, skipping meals and even borrowing money to afford groceries – all because their wages simply aren’t keeping up with the cost.”

The impact of this affordability crisis is palpable, with more than a third (35%) of respondents reporting experiencing food insecurity in the past year. This is a staggering proportion of Floridians who are skipping meals entirely or not eating enough nutritious food because they can’t afford to buy enough groceries for their families.

Many respondents shared the healthy choices they could make were they not facing a constant struggle to stretch their grocery budgets

“I would buy the healthiest food available for my family, cook at home more frequently, and model healthy food habits more consistently,” said one dad from Polk County.

These healthier choices significantly impact health and academic performance: “My kids and I would definitely eat healthier! Better food equals better performance — better performance in every department,” a Walton County mom shared.

The overwhelming majority want action.

Nearly all respondents (95%) agreed that child hunger should not exist in Florida. Beyond this, there was near unanimous agreement (95%) that ending childhood hunger should be a bipartisan effort, with many (92%) calling on elected officials to do more to end child hunger across the state.

You can read a summary of the poll here, including anecdotes from Floridians struggling to afford food for their families, the full questionnaire, methodology, and results.