April 22, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Floridians struggle to afford groceries, as prices outpace incomes

Peter SchorschApril 22, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Marsy’s Law group flicks purple lights on Florida landmarks amid National Crime Victims’ Rights week

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.22.24

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Joe Biden sees a $35 price cap for insulin as a pivotal campaign issue. It’s not that clear-cut

Tampa inflation
The key driver: incomes are not keeping pace with the rising cost of food.

It’s getting significantly harder to put food on the table, according to a new poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida. In fact, 72% of Floridians said it’s harder to afford food for their families than it was just a year ago.

The key driver: incomes are not keeping pace with the rising cost of food.

A significant majority of survey respondents (78%) said the cost of food is rising faster than their income. Parents (83%) and Floridians living in rural communities (82%) are feeling the impact most acutely. Middle-income households are no exception, with more than two-thirds of those with an annual income between $50k – $99k reporting it’s gotten harder to afford groceries in the past year.

The impact is real: Floridians are sacrificing their time and being forced to purchase less healthy food options in an attempt to stretch their grocery budgets. Respondents reported shopping at multiple grocery stores (58%), shopping at less convenient locations for cheaper prices (48%), buying less protein (45%), or buying less or no fresh produce (40%) to extend their budget.

“Families are facing a real crisis when it comes to affording food, and it’s forcing many households to make difficult decisions that compromise their time and their health,” said No Kid Hungry Florida Director Sky Beard. “Even before they reach that checkout line, Floridians are passing by the produce aisle, putting food back on the shelves, skipping meals and even borrowing money to afford groceries – all because their wages simply aren’t keeping up with the cost.”

The impact of this affordability crisis is palpable, with more than a third (35%) of respondents reporting experiencing food insecurity in the past year. This is a staggering proportion of Floridians who are skipping meals entirely or not eating enough nutritious food because they can’t afford to buy enough groceries for their families.

Many respondents shared the healthy choices they could make were they not facing a constant struggle to stretch their grocery budgets

“I would buy the healthiest food available for my family, cook at home more frequently, and model healthy food habits more consistently,” said one dad from Polk County.

These healthier choices significantly impact health and academic performance: “My kids and I would definitely eat healthier! Better food equals better performance — better performance in every department,” a Walton County mom shared.

The overwhelming majority want action.

Nearly all respondents (95%) agreed that child hunger should not exist in Florida. Beyond this, there was near unanimous agreement (95%) that ending childhood hunger should be a bipartisan effort, with many (92%) calling on elected officials to do more to end child hunger across the state.

You can read a summary of the poll here, including anecdotes from Floridians struggling to afford food for their families, the full questionnaire, methodology, and results.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden sees a $35 price cap for insulin as a pivotal campaign issue. It’s not that clear-cut

nextSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.22.24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories