Deja Vu? Rick Scott resends impeachment articles to DHS Secretary Mayorkas

If at first you don’t succeed, try again?
Sen. Rick Scott is practicing perseverance in sending again the articles of impeachment to Alejandro Mayorkas, the United States’ Director of Homeland Security, after the Democratic-controlled Senate dismissed the House charges without a trial, and after Mayorkas admitted he didn’t even read the papers.
“Under oath, you testified before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs that you have not taken the time to complete even the most basic responsibility to read the impeachment charges made against you by the U.S. House of Representatives,” Scott asserts in a letter.
The Senator says Mayorkas’ “admission that you have failed to even read the criminal charges against you shows a level of disregard for your failures that surprises even your most vocal critics.”
Then he says his constituents “know” that Mayorkas should have been convicted.
“The people of Florida, and millions of our fellow Americans, know that you are guilty of the crimes for which you were impeached. We have witnessed the consequences of your failures firsthand as drugs pour into our communities and kill our friends, family and neighbors, and dangerous criminals victimize innocent Americans like Laken Riley. The political theater put on by you and congressional Democrats is an insult to our democratic process and the constitutional duties we all take an oath to uphold.”
Whether Scott’s letter leads to Mayorkas reading the counts remains to be seen, of course.
Sec. Mayorkas doesn’t care about the impact his failures have on our communities! In fact, he told me he didn’t even read the articles of impeachment.
I’m giving him one last chance to finally comprehend the depth of his failures to secure our homeland.
— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 20, 2024
11 comments
KathrynA
April 20, 2024 at 2:30 pm
Why waste our time and money with this? It’s over–perhaps Scott should have helped pass the border bill. I say instead of spending all the hours and money on these useless and unconstitutional impeachment, maybe they could calm the chaos and impeach Comer, Green and Gaetz!
rick whitaker
April 20, 2024 at 3:39 pm
KATHRYN, impeaching scott, which scott, both scott’s, that would be better for resolving problems.
The big lie
April 20, 2024 at 4:40 pm
“perhaps Scott should have helped pass the border bill”
FULL STOP. You said it all. They had everything they wanted, full request and support from the president, and they killed it. For DJT, the big border guy. Why? Because they need the problem more than the solution. The problem is what writes checks to their bank accounts and gets the elected. Sane and honest reform would lose them elections and diminish their fundraising. Morally bankrupt and empty words. We see you.
It is a problem and it absolutely needs to be dealt with, BY CONGRESS. Only CONGRESS can make reforms and change the laws. But gee whiz they’ve had forever and just DON’T WANT TO. That is the real truth.
rick whitaker
April 20, 2024 at 7:34 pm
TBL, scott has been griffting for so long that he believes his own con. that believing your own con thing is what happened to the gop
MH/Duuuval
April 20, 2024 at 3:01 pm
Why should Mayorkas read anything the MAGA rabble in the House sent up to the Senate where Ds are in charge?
Let’s be clear about this: Rick is infantile.
Dont Say FLA
April 20, 2024 at 3:29 pm
The G0P says Sleepy Joe is too old and senile but it’s Trump that can’t stay awake and apparently Rick Scott must have dementia ’cause his G0P already did the Malarkey Impeachment which went nowhere because it was Malarkey. C’mon, man!
Earl Pitts "RON'S OFFICIAL "UNOFFICIAL VPOTUS CAMPAIGN MANAGER" American
April 20, 2024 at 3:33 pm
Well America,
I hate to say it but the truth is The USA’S Democrats and RINOS have truley lost their way.
Why its so bad that we actually need American Boots On The Ground along with a few Nuclear Explosions to bring on WWIII as the only way to end America’s political divisions so we can come together as one Mighty Nation once again.
The ONLY thing that could save us at this point short if WWIII is to RE-ELECT Donald Trump.
8iden should resigne and Demand Donald Trump Take His Place by Monday Morn ‘Ting …. yeah America ….. that would work.
Earl Pitts American
rick whitaker
April 20, 2024 at 7:29 pm
WARNING CRAZY POST FROM THE SPHINCTER MAN (ahole )
Ocean Joe
April 20, 2024 at 4:43 pm
Let’s re-open that medicare fraud case, too.
Let’s re-open both Trump impeachment cases.
Kathryn Schoen
April 20, 2024 at 6:26 pm
What a bunch of bull crap! A perfect example of how Rick Scott wastes his time.
MH/Duuuval
April 20, 2024 at 9:15 pm
Perhaps he is feeling uneasy about Nov. as the voters have seen many bad looks from Rick, especially when Richie Rich wages class warfare from the top down.