Deja Vu? Rick Scott resends impeachment articles to DHS Secretary Mayorkas

If at first you don’t succeed, try again?

Sen. Rick Scott is practicing perseverance in sending again the articles of impeachment to Alejandro Mayorkas, the United States’ Director of Homeland Security, after the Democratic-controlled Senate dismissed the House charges without a trial, and after Mayorkas admitted he didn’t even read the papers.

“Under oath, you testified before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs that you have not taken the time to complete even the most basic responsibility to read the impeachment charges made against you by the U.S. House of Representatives,” Scott asserts in a letter.

The Senator says Mayorkas’ “admission that you have failed to even read the criminal charges against you shows a level of disregard for your failures that surprises even your most vocal critics.”

Then he says his constituents “know” that Mayorkas should have been convicted.

“The people of Florida, and millions of our fellow Americans, know that you are guilty of the crimes for which you were impeached. We have witnessed the consequences of your failures firsthand as drugs pour into our communities and kill our friends, family and neighbors, and dangerous criminals victimize innocent Americans like Laken Riley. The political theater put on by you and congressional Democrats is an insult to our democratic process and the constitutional duties we all take an oath to uphold.”

Whether Scott’s letter leads to Mayorkas reading the counts remains to be seen, of course.