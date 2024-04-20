Florida’s jobless rate ticks up in March to 3.2%, still lower than national number

The Sunshine State’s jobless rate ticked up slightly in March, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).

The unemployment rate was 3.2% across the state last month.

That’s a 0.1% increase over February.

March’s figure is up even more in the year-over-year comparison, meaning a 0.4% jump over March 2024.

In total, there were about 353,000 Floridians on the unemployment roll last month out of some 11 million people in the state’s workforce. Florida’s unemployment rate was still lower than the national figure of 3.8% last month.

Despite the nominal uptick in the jobless figure, there were some bright spots for the workforce last month. The education and health services fields saw notable additions to those sectors increasing by 62,000 jobs in the past year, a 4.3% jump.

Trade, transportation and utilities industries also saw notable increases in workers jumping 2.2% in increased employees or a bump of 42,000 jobs in Florida since March 2023.

Professional and business service jobs saw the most notable decrease in Florida jobs over the past year, according to FDEO. The number of those jobs fell by 4,700 or 0.3% since March 2023. Information jobs also dipped by 0.1% or a decrease by 100 workers in the past year.

Miami-Dade County clocked in with the state’s lowest unemployment rate of 2%. That was followed by Monroe County at 2.1% and Okaloosa County at 3%.

Citrus County had the dubious distinction of having the state’s highest jobless figure with 5.1% of that county’s workers out of work. Both Hardee County and Hendry County were tied for the second highest unemployment rate in Florida at 4.8% and Sumter County was third highest at 4.7%, according to FDEO.