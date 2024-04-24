Personnel note: Jim Anderson joins Mercury, Lisa Kauffman promoted

The global bipartisan public strategy firm Mercury is adding a new member to its Florida and D.C. offices and promoting a member of the current roster to Senior Vice President.

New addition Jim Anderson brings more than two decades of experience in communications, branding, marketing, politics, and advocacy campaigns.

He is the former Executive Director of the Republican Party of Iowa, former Deputy National Political Director at the RNC, worked on George W. Bush’s presidential campaign and served in the Treasury Department and U.S. Department of Commerce during Bush 43’s administration. Is is also the founder and CEO of digital marketing company Wholecrowd.

Anderson is a graduate of James Madison University and lives in Alexandria, Virginia. Outside of work, he serves on the Board of Directors for Volunteers of America, Chesapeake and Carolinas as well as the Disaster Services Corporation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the Mercury team. He has earned a national reputation for his expert ability to develop and execute innovative, successful marketing and public affairs campaigns,” said Mercury Partner Ashley Walker. “Jim’s insights, from serving in top national and state-level roles as well as his experience servicing Fortune 100 companies and national non-profits, will prove invaluable to our clients.”

Anderson added, “I am eager to begin providing innovative strategies and delivering successful results on behalf of our clients. It is an honor to join the talented team of experts here at Mercury.”

Meanwhile, Mercury announced that Lisa Kauffman, who joined the firm three years ago as a Vice President, has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Under the new title, she will continue day-to-day client management and focus on driving growth for Mercury in the region.