April 28, 2024
New law puts pharmacists on front lines of controlling the spread of HIV
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/4/23-Rep. Gallop Franklin II, D-Tallahassee, during the the Banking and Insurance Committee, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Christine Jordan SextonApril 28, 20244min1

Florida DOH data show that in 2022, there were 124,577 people living with HIV In the state. There were 615 HIV-related deaths that year.

Florida’s 36,000-plus licensed pharmacists can begin screening adults for HIV exposure starting July 1, and some pharmacists can begin to order and dispense drugs designed to reduce the risk of HIV infection under legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Sponsored by Democratic Rep. Gallop Franklin, HB 159 puts Florida pharmacists on the front line in the state’s efforts to prevent the spread of HIV by allowing them to screen adults for HIV exposure and to provide the results of the screening. Moreover, the law will enable pharmacists who enter into collaborative agreements with physicians to dispense pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for people who do not have HIV but are at a high risk of exposure.

“Florida has among the highest HIV infection rates in the country,” said Franklin, who added that DeSantis’ approval means that “Florida is taking a giant leap forward to put a check on the advance of HIV/AIDS in the Sunshine State. With this new law on the books, we will enlist licensed pharmacists in the health care army, working collaboratively with physicians in a strong partnership to save lives by reducing the number of adults with HIV.”

PrEP, is available in two forms: a daily oral medication or a long-acting injectable taken once every two months. As the name implies, PrEP — taken before HIV exposure — significantly reduces the risk of HIV infection. PEP is a medication that is taken after exposure to HIV to prevent HIV infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 1.2 million people in the United States aged 13 and older had HIV in the U.S. in 2021. HIV disproportionately impacts specific segments of the U.S. population, particularly those who live in the Southern U.S., including Black and Hispanic Americans, men who have sex with men, transgender people, people who use drugs, and rural communities.

DOH data show 124,577 people were living with HIV In Florida in 2022. There were 615 HIV-related deaths.

There currently is no cure for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which attacks the immune system, leaving the body unable to fight off infections and disease. If not adequately treated, HIV can lead to acquired immunodeficiency (AIDS).

Franklin, a pharmacist, named the measure the “John W. Rheay Act,” after Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy’s brother, who died of AIDS. The bill passed the Legislature unanimously and was signed into law by the Governor on April 25.

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

One comment

  • Richard D

    April 28, 2024 at 4:34 pm

    HIV infection is determined with a PCR test. If the person tests positive, then they’re said to have HIV, even if there are no symptoms. In other words, the presumed existence of HIV is determined by the PCR test result, and no symptoms are necessary for the diagnosis.

    Reply

Categories