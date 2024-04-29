Senate candidate Randy Fine likens college students to KKK

A state legislator from Brevard County pursuing a Senate seat has issued more provocative comments on college students.
Less than a week ago, Rep. Randy Fine said he thought that cohort should carry guns.
Now, he’s likening them to one of the biggest domestic terror groups in American history, saying “students are allowed to act like” them.
The accusation came amid a blast against “(p)rofessors and administrators espousing and teaching terrorism; students allowed to act like members of the Ku Klux Klan, and worthless degrees in gender studies and other departments that serve as little more than job farms for unemployable ‘wokies,’” by way of explaining his anger about the college system that awaits his high-school-aged son.
Fine says that, if elected, he will be engaged in “fixing the rot” at universities in the manner that he engaged in issues involving K-12 students during his tenure in the Florida House.
It’s uncertain why Fine, a former candidate for the presidency of Florida Atlantic University, chose to liken college students to the KKK, an organization that peaked in the 20th century with the terror group equivalent of franchises in various states that led to an aggregate membership of roughly four million at its peak 100 years ago.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Klan continues to decline numerically, though it continues distributing flyers as a publicity tool.
Former President Donald Trump, Sen. Rick Scott, CFO Jimmy Patronis, and Wilton Simpson, who helms Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, have endorsed Fine’s latest campaign.
6 comments
rick whitaker
April 29, 2024 at 11:04 am
WHO DOES RANDY FINE THINK HE IS?
LT
April 29, 2024 at 11:17 am
Randy is not Fine in the head.
ScienceBLVR
April 29, 2024 at 11:52 am
KKK? Wow those college kid rascals are lynching folks now? Man, Randy knows a lot lot lot about college campuses and student activism. I had no idea he is such a genius! First Randy says, “Come on kids, put down those books, those protest signs, and pick up some guns! Now let’s build some crosses and burn us some of the “others”
Randy Fine for president!!!
Hung Wiil
April 29, 2024 at 12:25 pm
Blowhard
Phil Morton
April 29, 2024 at 12:00 pm
Randy Fine is an idiot, has been for quite some time.
Hung Wiil
April 29, 2024 at 12:23 pm
Randy Fine is a great unifier. We can all agree that he is an absolute idiot. When he goes on to his eternal reward the world will be a better place.