April 29, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

JEA doubles nuclear power with one move
Image via JEA

A.G. GancarskiApril 29, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

USF chapter of SDS to launch ‘solidarity encampment for Gaza’

APoliticalHeadlines

Lauren Book concludes 1,500-mile ‘Walk in My Shoes’ trek for child safety awareness

HeadlinesOrlando

Rose Marie Preddy sues to disqualify Scott DuPont based on prior bar suspension

jea building
'This marks a big step for nuclear energy in our country.'

From 6.5% to 13% with the flip of a switch.

That’s the ratio by which Jacksonville’s public utility JEA doubled its nuclear input to its Northeast Florida power grid.

And it happened via a much-derided and long-delayed project that is finally coming online.

“JEA customers are now receiving carbon-free nuclear energy from Plant Vogtle’s Units 3 and 4 to help power our community. This marks a big step for nuclear energy in our country and a key milestone for JEA as we work toward our clean energy goals,” said JEA Interim Managing Director and CEO Vickie Cavey. “We will continue to diversify our portfolio to provide sustainable and reliable energy.”

Georgia Power, a Peach State utility consortium Jacksonville’s power company partnered with for this new input, is also predictably celebratory.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Georgian as our state continues to grow and thrive, with new demand for more clean energy each year,” said Kim Greene, CEO of Georgia Power. “The new Vogtle units are a key piece of our strategy to meet the energy needs of our customers not only tomorrow but 20 years from now.”

“As we mark the completion of the Vogtle 3 & 4 expansion, we’re grateful for the leadership and foresight of the Georgia PSC, as well as the steadfast dedication from all of the project’s co-owners. I’m also so proud of the teams who have worked tirelessly to deliver the first newly constructed nuclear units in the U.S. in more than 30 years — representing a long-term investment that will benefit our customers and the state of Georgia for decades to come.”

The city committed to buying power from Vogtle in 2008. However, the relationship between customer and vendor wasn’t always smooth, as costs exceeded estimates. Delays piled up, and the utility’s credit rating suffered.

A few years back, when the controversial and now convicted former CEO Aaron Zahn was in control, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission dismissed JEA’s request to intervene in an ongoing dispute with the Municipal Electrical Authority of Georgia over Plant Vogtle construction costs.

Zahn claimed the move sent “a message that the ratepayers in Florida don’t matter.” It showed “a preferred support for corporate interests over customer concerns.”

Yet even then, the time frame for completion was more optimistic than ultimately happened. Expectations were a done date of November 2022 for Unit 4.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLauren Book concludes 1,500-mile 'Walk in My Shoes' trek for child safety awareness

nextUSF chapter of SDS to launch ‘solidarity encampment for Gaza’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories