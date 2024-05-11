May 11, 2024
UCF vice chair arrested for soliciting prostitute and indecent exposure in park
Photo courtesy University of Central Florida.

Gabrielle Russon

UCF University of Central Florida
Harold Mills told an undercover sheriff's agent he wanted oral sex.

UCF Vice Chair Harold Mills was arrested for soliciting a prostitute and indecent exposure this week after he showed his penis to an undercover agent in Altamonte Springs’ Sanlando Park, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s arrest report.

Mills’s attorney, Mark NeJame, told WFTV Channel 9 they will address the matter in court. Florida Politics was not able to reach NeJame immediately Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s report detailed how the Windermere resident was arrested in an undercover sting on Thursday afternoon at 5:30 p.m.

Through a map-based hookup app, Mills asked an undercover agent if the agent was in the park, the arrest report.

Mills told the agent it was his first time there and asked for the agent to meet him in his Tesla so Mills felt more comfortable because he wasn’t sure where was safest, the arrest report said.

The agent approached Mills’ window and told him to go into the bathroom. Mills said he was nervous about leaving his car in the parking lot so the undercover agent suggested a secluded area on the north end of the parking lot, the arrest report said.

Mills agreed to go there. Mills told the agent he wanted oral sex when the agent asked Mills what he wanted, the report said.

“The agent asked to see what Mills was ‘working with.’ Mills pulled his penis out of the unzipped pants,” the arrest report said. “The agent walked to the bathroom and gave the take down command.”

Mills was taken out of the park in an unmarked van and then went to jail in a marked sheriff’s car.

Mills told the sheriff’s office he frequently went to parks to clear his mind during work.

Mills also said the undercover agent agent wanted to have sex with him, but Mills said he was not going to follow the agent into the bathroom.

Mills was appointed to the UCF trustees in 2019 and re-elected for a second term as vice chair last year. His term expires January 2026.

Mills is the CEO of VMD Ventures, which invests in entrepreneurs in technology and service industries. He has a MBA from Harvard Business School, according to UCF.

Mills is active in the community and serves with several organizations. He is a trustee at Rollins College, a small private liberal arts school in Winter Park.

UCF and Rollins did not immediately respond to comment immediately Saturday morning.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

