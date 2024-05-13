Cory Mills files impeachment articles over Joe Biden withholding arms to Israel

U.S. Rep. Cory Mills has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden for refusing to send certain arms for Israel.

The New Smyrna Beach Republican filed the articles (HR 1220) on May 13 and accused the Democratic President of abusing his authority.

“As a member of the House of Representatives, it is my constitutional duty to present articles of impeachment against Joe Biden for his most recent abuse of power,” Mills said.

“In violation of his oath to faithfully execute the office of President and to uphold the Constitution, President Biden abused the powers of his office by soliciting a ‘quid pro quo’ with Israel while leveraging vital military aid for policy changes.”

The impeachment articles are unrelated to impeachment proceedings conducted by the House Oversight Committee since December.

The articles of impeachment make the seventh impeachment resolution filed by an individual Republican member of Congress against Biden. U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, a Rockledge Republican, filed impeachment articles over Biden allowing too many migrants into the country. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, filed papers alleging Biden abused his power to help with son Hunter’s overseas financial activity.

Mills instead is focused on a recent decision by Biden refusing to ship weapons to Israel amid an offensive in Rafah during the nation’s ongoing conflict with Hamas.

“President Biden sought to pressure the Government of Israel to take steps by conditioning official United States Government acts of significant value to Israel,” a resolution filed by Mills reads.

“After initial reports surfaced, President Biden confirmed them and openly stated ‘I made it clear that if they go into Rafah — they haven’t gone in Rafah yet — if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities — that deal with that problem.’ In so doing, President Biden used the powers of the Presidency in a manner that compromised the national security of the United States and its ally Israel. He thus ignored and injured the interests of the Nation.”

On note, Mills was one of 58 House members who voted against an $18 billion aid package for Israel. But Mills criticized the aid package for refusing to do more about the U.S.-Mexico border. He defended that vote earlier, posting on social media there was “nothing isolationary about putting America First.”

But he has been outspoken in support of Israel’s handling of the conflict with Hamas, and said Biden is wrong to try and influence that with conditions on aid.

“This egregious action not only compromised the credibility of the United States but also undermined the interests of our longstanding ally, Israel,” Mills said. “Therefore, President Biden’s conduct warrants impeachment, trial, removal from office, and disqualification from holding any future office under the United States.”

Mills last year drafted impeachment articles against Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.