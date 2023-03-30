March 30, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Cory Mills drafts papers to impeach Lloyd Austin
Cory Mills says we can't pick and choose what 'life' is.

Jacob OglesMarch 30, 20234min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

New path for parental oversight of disabled adult children readied for full House vote

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislation to make School Board races partisan prepped for final House approval

HeadlinesInfluence

House preps bill loosening School Board candidate residency requirements for final vote

Cory+Mills+US+Congress+FL+7th
The Florida Congressman presented papers to the Defense Secretary at a House hearing.

The bombing of a Kabul airport during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 drew instant condemnation. Now a Florida Congressman is suggesting Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin should be impeached as a consequence.

U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, a Winter Park Republican, drafted the impeachment papers. At a House Armed Services Committee hearing, Mills presented the papers to Austin and said he believed the Cabinet official guilty of “willful dereliction of duty.”

In a statement, Mills said Americans killed during the withdrawal deserve justice.

“When we had the chance, our leadership blew it,” Mills said in the statement.

He also alluded to testimony earlier this month by Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a Marine maimed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. Vargas-Andrews said troops on the ground had identified suspicious individuals and reported that to superiors but were told not to engage.

“We were just helpless,” Vargas-Andrews said, as reported by Stars and Stripes. “We passed over intel, let people know what was going on but (we were) unable to do anything.”

Ultimately, the bomb killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 100 Afghan civilians.

Mills said that’s just one troubling event in the chaotic removal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

“Sergeant Major Vargas-Andrews had the bomber in his sight, and in my view, it was a failure of leadership that he was not given the OK to take him down,” Mills said.

“This is not about politics; this is about accountability. That is why I drafted articles of impeachment to hold Secretary Lloyd Austin accountable for his dereliction of duty. Americans deserve accountability for this, and more importantly, the 13 Gold Star families deserve to know who is responsible.”

Mills during the hearing said Afghanistan has been a personally important mission to him. While running for Congress, the veteran spearheaded the first civilian-led ground evacuation of American citizens left behind after the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

But he said his issues with the Defense Department extend beyond Afghanistan. He also criticized the discharge of more than 8,000 troops who refused the COVID-19 vaccine, allowing ISIS-tied forces to keep a foothold in Iraq, and instability in Libya and Syria, where recent missile attacks resulted in American deaths.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse preps bill loosening School Board candidate residency requirements for final vote

nextLegislation to make School Board races partisan prepped for final House approval

2 comments

  • David Pakman

    March 30, 2023 at 3:04 pm

    Republicans hate the military. Austin is a hero and so is Milley… they do more work in one day than than this shill for the rich and office pig ever did in his life. Call in the military and lay waste to the conservative Republican terrorists and their sub-apes from out back in the woods somewhere.

    Reply

  • ScienceBLVR

    March 30, 2023 at 3:59 pm

    Sorry, Cory, but Impeach this! Let’s go back in history… in the late 1960’s and early 70’s many of my classmates were forced to enlist and fight in a war that they didn’t approve of- drafted, unless you were rich like Trump, of course. Several died or were injured in a “conflict” that is now recognized as a colossal waste of life and money. More than 50K killed, but impeachments? Zero. War! What is it good for? Absolutely Nothing… say it again!
    Come on Cory, focus on something we elected you to do, you know, serve your constituents for a change. This is petty pointless military wokeism.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories