Gov. DeSantis to decide whether to raise the minimum age for strippers

Legislation that would end the ability of people under 21 years of age to work in adult entertainment establishments has been advanced to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his approval.

The measure (HB 7063) is now on the Governor’s desk. That legislation was amended to lift the age limit for performers and other employees of adult establishments from 18 to 21 by absorbing another bill (SB 796).

The bills dealing with adult entertainment age limits had made progress in committees. But the measure seemed doomed before they became riders to HB 7063, the larger anti-human trafficking bill.

That legislation would also extend the future repeal date of the direct-support organization for the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, revise the human trafficking hotline telephone number and change rules on vendors licensed under the Beverage Law.

Under this legislation, owners would be subject to first-degree misdemeanor charges regarding those under 21 working at all in the clubs and other adult establishments. If those under 21 dare to bare, the penalty would be enhanced to a second-degree felony penalty for the proprietors.

Outside of the Legislature, questions abound about what the bill would actually do. A February Criminal Justice Estimating Impact Conference meeting found that they couldn’t guarantee the bill would subject any scofflaws to incarceration, tacitly raising questions about whether this high-profile slam of college girls stripping would accomplish anything other than punitive symbolism.

That said, a “positive indeterminate” impact is expected for prison populations, while “costs may be incurred” by strip clubs compelled to hire older replacements for younger performers and staff.

Of course, economic analysis didn’t temper passionate legislative advocacy for this bill.

In support of the amendment during Session, Republican Rep. David Borrero said strip clubs were hotbeds of human trafficking and exploitation, with minors and undocumented immigrants serving as prey for owners of strip clubs, massage establishments and brothels.

“Strip clubs are safe havens for sex trafficking,” Borrero said, wondering why people would want “teenagers” to be “targeted” in those dens of iniquity.