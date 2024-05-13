May 13, 2024
Marco Rubio still in the dark about Donald Trump VP intentions

A.G. Gancarski
May 13, 2024

Interviewers keep asking about this potential development. They keep getting non-answers.

Florida’s senior Senator still isn’t tipping his hand about whether he expects to be Donald Trump’s running mate nationally.

“I’ve read about it in newspapers, but I’ve never heard it,” said U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.

“I’m not trying to be coy, the reason why I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it or talking about it is because frankly, there’s only one person on the planet who knows who that’s going to be and that’s Donald Trump. Not his advisers, not the people with inside knowledge of the campaign, he’s the only one. He’ll make that decision and he’s the only one that knows.”

In recent weeks, Rubio has offered variations of this answer.

Rubio had previously tamped down on the talk when it surfaced in March, amid an NBC News report that he was one of 15 people under consideration.

“I have never spoken either to President Trump or anybody on his campaign about this or anybody else that they’re considering for Vice President,” Rubio told Glenn Beck.

The Senator talked about his “six-year contract” in the Senate before reiterating his claim back then.

“Like I said, I’ve never talked to them about it. What I do know is that unlike the Democrats, the (former) President will have a lot of good options available to him and I’m confident he’s going to make the perfect and right choice. But I’ve never talked to them about it.”

One complication if Rubio is the selection: Florida electors couldn’t vote for a President and VP from their own state, as stipulated by Article II, Section I, Clause 3 of the Constitution.

Thus, he possibly would have to relocate, like Dick Cheney did in 2000, if chosen as the former President’s VP pick.

The Senator has been noncommittal when asked about that prospect.

During an interview this month on Fox News Sunday, Rubio was asked whether he would “leave the state of Florida or change your residency if … asked to join the ticket?”

Rubio dodged a direct answer of the question.

“Leaving me aside for a moment, I think that before anyone decides to move from their state, you better make sure you move to a state where there’s not some DA that makes a career after going after Republicans,” he said, “because what we’re seeing all over the country right now is the weaponization of our criminal justice system.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Joe

    May 13, 2024 at 3:17 pm

    Lil Marco is absolutely the most pathetic of all the possible VP-candidates for Trump – so yes, please debase yourselves in this way, craven RepubliQan morons!

  • My Take

    May 13, 2024 at 5:18 pm

    Trump once hinted that there was away around it.
    If the law says Florida’s electors cannot vote for two from Florida, could he not see if they won and change residency before the electoral vote f they won?

