May 14, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Legislators continue to call for sanctions on antisemitic dentist

A.G. GancarskiMay 14, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Citizens Board OKs up to $5.5B reinsurance purchase

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 5.14.24: Armed — lawfare — affordability — cosmetics — redirection

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden admin asks U.S. Supreme Court to reject Seminole Gaming Compact challenge

Dental office with dental chair, computer and dentist tools
'This cannot be tolerated in a civilized society.'

The Florida Legislative Jewish Caucus is the latest group of lawmakers to call for a license suspension on Fadi Kablawi, a dentist who made antisemitic remarks.

“This alarming and hateful speech is unacceptable and frightening. Calling for the annihilation of an ethnic group amounts to genocide. Patients deserve to be protected from this violent and dangerous individual. This cannot be tolerated in a civilized society,” said former Rep. Joe Geller.

Per MEMRI, Kablawi made a number of incendiary remarks about so-called “tyrannical Jews … the brothers of apes and pigs” in a recent sermon.

“Nazis, they are worse than Nazis — and I apologized to the Nazis last week, because these people have been proven to be worse than the Nazis,” the dentist said. “They steal the skin of the Palestinians. It is not enough that they stole their land, now they steal their skin. Organs missing, from children, from adults, organs are missing.

“Go and find who is behind organ trading in this country or this world. Go ask the Haitians, when they had the earthquake, what happened there with these Israeli organizations going under (the guise) of medical help. Go ask them, those who know. The guy will come limping into their tents for treatment, he will be carried out dead, organs missing. All that is because there is no God for these people. All that because these people look at you as nothing but a mistake, or at best, you were created for their service. That is what they believe. That is what they say. That is what they believe, and we don’t spread propaganda.”

The call for sanctions from the caucus comes after Rep. Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican and the only Jewish Republican in the Legislature, wrote a letter to the Florida Board of Dentistry, asking members to suspend the license.

“Practicing medicine in Florida is a privilege — not a right — and as the Chairman of the House Health and Human Services Committee, I call on you to immediately suspend Dr. Kablawi’s license and commence a thorough investigation of his practice,” Fine wrote to Jose Mellado, Chair of the Board of Dentistry.

___

Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCitizens Board OKs up to $5.5B reinsurance purchase

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories