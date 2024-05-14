Legislators continue to call for sanctions on antisemitic dentist

The Florida Legislative Jewish Caucus is the latest group of lawmakers to call for a license suspension on Fadi Kablawi, a dentist who made antisemitic remarks.

“This alarming and hateful speech is unacceptable and frightening. Calling for the annihilation of an ethnic group amounts to genocide. Patients deserve to be protected from this violent and dangerous individual. This cannot be tolerated in a civilized society,” said former Rep. Joe Geller.

Per MEMRI, Kablawi made a number of incendiary remarks about so-called “tyrannical Jews … the brothers of apes and pigs” in a recent sermon.

“Nazis, they are worse than Nazis — and I apologized to the Nazis last week, because these people have been proven to be worse than the Nazis,” the dentist said. “They steal the skin of the Palestinians. It is not enough that they stole their land, now they steal their skin. Organs missing, from children, from adults, organs are missing.

“Go and find who is behind organ trading in this country or this world. Go ask the Haitians, when they had the earthquake, what happened there with these Israeli organizations going under (the guise) of medical help. Go ask them, those who know. The guy will come limping into their tents for treatment, he will be carried out dead, organs missing. All that is because there is no God for these people. All that because these people look at you as nothing but a mistake, or at best, you were created for their service. That is what they believe. That is what they say. That is what they believe, and we don’t spread propaganda.”

The call for sanctions from the caucus comes after Rep. Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican and the only Jewish Republican in the Legislature, wrote a letter to the Florida Board of Dentistry, asking members to suspend the license.

“Practicing medicine in Florida is a privilege — not a right — and as the Chairman of the House Health and Human Services Committee, I call on you to immediately suspend Dr. Kablawi’s license and commence a thorough investigation of his practice,” Fine wrote to Jose Mellado, Chair of the Board of Dentistry.

___

Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics contributed to this report.