Democrats condemn Matt Gaetz’s Proud Boys homage

The Democratic National Committee’s “War Room” is decrying a provocative social media post from a Panhandle Congressman.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz described himself as “standing back and standing by” while attending former President Donald Trump’s New York City trial. That’s a reference to Trump telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” in a 2020 debate with Joe Biden, in a response to a question urging Trump to condemn White supremacy.

“Donald Trump is surrounding himself today with disgraced MAGA extremists like Matt Gaetz, who is shamelessly invoking Trump’s infamous call for the Proud Boys to ‘stand back and stand by’ before they violently attacked our democracy on January 6,” claimed Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd.

“This is just the latest in a long pattern of Trump and his allies stoking fear and violence, as they continue to cozy up to dangerous criminals and white supremacists, praising them at every opportunity and pledging pardons to convicted January 6 rioters. Trump and his allies’ total disregard for democracy or the rule of law is dangerous and a disgraceful embarrassment to our country — and voters will remember that come November.”

As many readers will remember, Trump’s infamous advice to the Proud Boys came shortly before his election loss, leading to the riots at the Capitol when Trump’s most ardent supporters attempted to derail the certification of the Presidential Election by Congress. Many of them have since been imprisoned.