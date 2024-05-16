Mike Waltz not ‘measuring curtains’ for job in Donald Trump White House

A Congressman from Central Florida is being coy about whether he wants to move into the executive branch should Donald Trump win a second term in November.

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, who represents Florida’s 6th Congressional District, told Fox News that he wasn’t making immediate plans to serve in a Trump administration, even after the former President said that he calls the Congressman when he wants to “know about the military,” which has stoked speculation that he might be Defense Secretary or even Vice President.

“People start measuring curtains. We need to be talking about swing states’ turnout and getting him elected to save this country,” Waltz said from New York, where he and other elected officials were to show support for the former President in his “hush money” trial.

Waltz acknowledged great interest in the GOP in supporting Trump, suggesting the former President’s VP search would be like a TV show he once starred on.

“There’s a lot of people who want it,” Waltz said on “America Reports.”

“And President Trump being President Trump, that might be a little bit like The Apprentice,” Waltz said, with the VP question in suspense “right up to the (Republican National) Convention.”

Other Floridians have been linked specifically with the VP spot, including U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.

Florida electors couldn’t vote for a President and VP from their own state, as stipulated by Article II, Section I, Clause 3 of the Constitution, which would require a pick from this state to potentially relocate, lest Trump forfeit electoral votes to Joe Biden on a technicality.