May 16, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mike Waltz not ‘measuring curtains’ for job in Donald Trump White House

A.G. GancarskiMay 16, 20243min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 5.16.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Gov. DeSantis appoints Lisa Yeager to Pasco County Commission

APoliticalHeadlines

The Dow just crossed 40,000 for the first time. The number is big but means little for your 401(k)

1211_n13_michael_waltz_ap_image
'There's a lot of people who want it.'

A Congressman from Central Florida is being coy about whether he wants to move into the executive branch should Donald Trump win a second term in November.

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, who represents Florida’s 6th Congressional District, told Fox News that he wasn’t making immediate plans to serve in a Trump administration, even after the former President said that he calls the Congressman when he wants to “know about the military,” which has stoked speculation that he might be Defense Secretary or even Vice President.

“People start measuring curtains. We need to be talking about swing states’ turnout and getting him elected to save this country,” Waltz said from New York, where he and other elected officials were to show support for the former President in his “hush money” trial.

Waltz acknowledged great interest in the GOP in supporting Trump, suggesting the former President’s VP search would be like a TV show he once starred on.

“There’s a lot of people who want it,” Waltz said on “America Reports.”

“And President Trump being President Trump, that might be a little bit like The Apprentice,” Waltz said, with the VP question in suspense “right up to the (Republican National) Convention.”

Other Floridians have been linked specifically with the VP spot, including U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.

Florida electors couldn’t vote for a President and VP from their own state, as stipulated by Article II, Section I, Clause 3 of the Constitution, which would require a pick from this state to potentially relocate, lest Trump forfeit electoral votes to Joe Biden on a technicality.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDemocrats condemn Matt Gaetz's Proud Boys homage

nextThe Dow just crossed 40,000 for the first time. The number is big but means little for your 401(k)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories