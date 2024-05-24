Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall arrives in Clermont for Memorial Day weekend

The emotionally poignant Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall will be on public display in Clermont during Memorial Day weekend.

“We must never forget those who gave everything for this country,” said retired Master Chief Robert Mock of the U.S. Navy and a member of the South Lake Florida Base — SubVets in a press release announcing the free event open to the public.

“As Americans, it is our duty to honor those soldiers who gave their lives and to ensure our younger generations understand that sacrifice and carry on the tradition.”

The traveling display is expected to arrive Saturday into the Lake County city with a motorcycle escort by the Patriot Guard Riders. The public can view it Saturday afternoon until the wall is taken down around 3 or 4 p.m. Monday, Mock said.

Then, Monday’s free Memorial Day event kicks off at 11 a.m. with a “Honoring and Remembrance” ceremony at the Highlander Building Pavilion at Waterfront Park, 330 Third St. in Clermont.

Besides the traveling display, the Memorial Day event also will feature U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter pilot and author Joe Ponds sharing about his military experience in Vietnam as well as a rifle salute, musical tributes and ceremonial remembrances.

“A Black Hawk Helicopter will be on display and remembrances including the Battlefield Cross, Missing Man Table and Honors, Meaning of the 13 folds of the U.S. Flag, and recognition of Gold Star Families will be part of the program,” the city of Clermont said in a press release.

The official Vietnam Veterans Memorial opened in 1982 and has become the most visited most-visited memorial on Washington’s National Mall.

“The most prominent feature of the memorial is a massive wall that lists the names of the more than 58,000 servicemen and women who lost their lives during the Vietnam War,” according to the U.S. Department of Defense’s website.

There are several traveling Vietnam Wall memorials that visit communities across the country to give veterans and families access to the wall from their hometowns.