May 24, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Aventura to host Israeli Mayor for historic sister city agreement

Jesse SchecknerMay 24, 20245min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall arrives in Clermont for Memorial Day weekend

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.24.24

Culture WarsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis claims ‘Founding Fathers’ would reject sociology in remarks to homeschoolers

Aventura Israel flags overlap
‘There is an unbreakable bond between Aventura and the state of Israel.’

Nearly 30 years after its incorporation, the city of Aventura is establishing its first-ever sister city agreement, and elected officials at the federal, state and local levels are commemorating the occasion.

Aventura officials will formalize a sister city relationship Friday morning with Modi’in, a 90,000-resident municipality in Israel situated equidistantly between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Chaim Bibas, the Mayor of Modi’in, will be there in person to accept the pact and a Magen David Adom ambulance Aventura is donating to his city.

The ambulance gift is historic as well; Aventura’s charter requires a six-sevenths City Commission vote to approve any charitable donation. Friday marks the city’s first approval and delivery of such a contribution.

Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg said his city is “deeply proud” to be forging a formal, cooperative relationship with Modi’in.

“There is an unbreakable bond between Aventura and the state of Israel,” he said. “We look forward to sharing ideas, successes, and culture as we deepen our ties.”

In addition to city officials, dignitaries attending the 10 a.m. event at Aventura Government Center include U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo, state Sen. Shevrin Jones, state Reps. Christopher Benjamin and Randy Fine, and Miami-Dade Commissioner Micky Steinberg.

Israel Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, who is taking part in the event as well, called the agreement his ‘personal ‘Tale of Two Cities.’”

“I am proud to be the resident of two cities and a constituent of both wonderful Mayors,” he said.

“As Modi’in and Aventura join hands in a sister city agreement, we celebrate the boundless possibilities of our partnership. This is a testament to our commitment to fostering and deepening the inherent connections between our people and communities and building a brighter future together.”

South Florida is home to Florida’s third-largest Jewish population and the nation’s tenth largest, and Aventura has more Jewish residents in the area than any other municipality, according to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

“Aventura takes immense pride in our support for Israel,” Aventura Commissioner Rachel Saltzman Friedland said. “Our sister city relationship with Modi’in will allow us to strengthen our ties and enhance our ability to deliver for our residents. The Magen David Adom ambulance we are sending to serve Modi’in will save lives.”

Jones said he’s excited to join Aventura as it builds on its relationship with Israel and Modi’in.

“The ambulance the city is sending to Israel will save lives and help replace one of the many that were destroyed on Oct. 7,” he said. “As President (JoeBiden says, U.S. support for Israel is ironclad. That runs from the White House all the way down to our cities.”

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVietnam Memorial Traveling Wall arrives in Clermont for Memorial Day weekend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories