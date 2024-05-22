Personnel note: Brooke Murray, Maggie Gahan join Red Hills Strategies

Red Hills Strategies is expanding with the addition of communications professionals Brooke Murray and Maggie Gahan.

Murray and Gahan join the firm as project coordinators and will support Red Hills Strategies’ communications initiatives in health care, energy and agriculture.

“Brooke Murray and Maggie Gahan embody the values of the Red Hills team: hard work, strategic thinking and creative solutions,” said Amanda Bevis, firm founder and principal. “They also bring additional skills and new energy to our growing team, allowing us to expand our capabilities and the range of services we offer.”

Murray graduated in 2023 from Florida State University’s School of Communication and spent the 2024 Session working with The Southern Group. While a student at FSU, Murray worked at a local public relations firm as a junior account coordinator, where she conducted media outreach and tracked coverage on behalf of clients. She also served three terms as Student Senator for the Student Government Association at FSU.

Gahan raced from FSU’s graduation ceremonies earlier this month to begin her career at Red Hills, but she’s hardly new. Gahan joined the firm as a full-time intern in 2023 and quickly proved to be an integral part of the team. While a student at FSU studying political science, she gained experience in public relations working for two local firms and in fundraising at the FSU Foundation. Gahan was chair of FowardFSU and founder of the End It Movement at the university.

Murray and Gahan mark eight members of the Red Hills team. The pair will work alongside Bevis, Brittany Morgan Clark, Leigh McGowan, Jessie Werner, Julie Rogers and Madison Dorval.

Bevis launched Red Hills Strategies more than five years ago. The communications firm focuses on politics and public policy in the Sunshine State, and the firm’s clients include Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, the Florida Education Foundation, Tampa General Hospital, TECO Energy, Florida Ag Coalition and the Florida Retail Federation, among others.