Poll: Donald Trump leads among Hispanic business owners, but workers prefer Joe Biden

When it comes to garnering favor from Hispanic business owners in this year’s Presidential Election, it’s not a close contest; they like Donald Trump a lot more.

But among their employees and non-business-owning entrepreneurs? Joe Biden’s their guy.

Newly released polling from the U.S. Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) shows Trump has a double-digit advantage in support among the group’s business-owning members.

Forty-six percent of respondents who own businesses said they’d cast ballots for Trump if the election happened today, compared to 30% who said the same for Biden.

However, 52% of the organization’s non-business-owning members said they’d vote for Biden. Just 31.5% preferred Trump.

The USHBC surveyed 2,300 members April 20-May 8. The margin of error was 3.7 percentage points.

Among all USHBC members, 42% said they’d vote for Biden, 38% sided with Trump and the remaining 20% were either undecided or preferred Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Notably, Trump’s support base suffers from far fewer defectors than that of Biden. Among USBHC business owners, 14% who previously backed Biden were undecided, while 9% felt similarly about Trump.

Fifty-one percent of USHBC business owners said Trump was better for their bottom lines, compared to just 27% who said the same about Biden. The remainder said neither helped or hurt their profits.

The survey found 2 out of 3 respondents said Trump’s trade policies more positively impacted their businesses.

Asked to rank their top issues this election cycle, 31% pointed to the economy, 30% said preserving democracy was most important, 14% cited national security and 13% said immigration.

They added that inflation is most affecting their finances (33%), followed by gas and electricity prices (27%) and interest rates (20%).