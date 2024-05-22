Poll: Donald Trump leads among Hispanic business owners, but workers prefer Joe Biden

When it comes to garnering favor from Hispanic business owners in this year’s Presidential Election, it’s not a close contest; they like Donald Trump a lot more.
But among their employees and non-business-owning entrepreneurs? Joe Biden’s their guy.
Newly released polling from the U.S. Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) shows Trump has a double-digit advantage in support among the group’s business-owning members.
Forty-six percent of respondents who own businesses said they’d cast ballots for Trump if the election happened today, compared to 30% who said the same for Biden.
However, 52% of the organization’s non-business-owning members said they’d vote for Biden. Just 31.5% preferred Trump.
The USHBC surveyed 2,300 members April 20-May 8. The margin of error was 3.7 percentage points.
Among all USHBC members, 42% said they’d vote for Biden, 38% sided with Trump and the remaining 20% were either undecided or preferred Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Notably, Trump’s support base suffers from far fewer defectors than that of Biden. Among USBHC business owners, 14% who previously backed Biden were undecided, while 9% felt similarly about Trump.
Fifty-one percent of USHBC business owners said Trump was better for their bottom lines, compared to just 27% who said the same about Biden. The remainder said neither helped or hurt their profits.
The survey found 2 out of 3 respondents said Trump’s trade policies more positively impacted their businesses.
Asked to rank their top issues this election cycle, 31% pointed to the economy, 30% said preserving democracy was most important, 14% cited national security and 13% said immigration.
They added that inflation is most affecting their finances (33%), followed by gas and electricity prices (27%) and interest rates (20%).
2 comments
My Take
May 22, 2024 at 5:08 pm
The petit bourgeois prefer the petit fascist.
Big suprise.
Dont Say FLA
May 22, 2024 at 5:10 pm
Loco Don is Truth-ing (lol) and sending our fundraising solicitations making claims the US Justice Department was ready to kill him.
Loco Don even claims, “Joe Biden was locked & loaded ready to take me out & put my family in danger.”
Any why would he do that?
Because of standard language in every search warrant ever issued for the DoJ to perform a search. That’s why.
This is why: “Law enforcement officers and correctional officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force only when necessary, that is, when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person.”
Loco Don done lost all his marbles! I figure it’s because a tiny little bit of the stress of a Presidency, his own, where he never before felt any stress because he did not give AF about being the public servant Preisdent of the USA, a tiny fraction of that stress is coming down on his head.
It doesn’t look much like the Prosecution will obtain a verdict of Guilt from the jury, so what is he even stressed about? Sitting still and staying awake 4 days per week for 5 weeks? That is kindergarten stuff. He should be able to do that without falling to pieces.
But he can’t. Anything little thing happens, Trump falls to pieces like he was Patsy Cline.