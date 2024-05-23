Rick Scott says experiencing Donald Trump trial is ‘the scariest time’ in his life

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has faced legal questions before, specifically regarding his former health care company and Medicare billing anomalies.

But despite pleading the Fifth Amendment 75 times during that case — along with serving in the Navy, spending eight years as Florida’s Governor and living through poverty as a child — Florida’s junior Senator says Donald Trump’s current trial makes him more fearful than any personal experience ever did.

“It’s the scariest time in my lifetime to watch a friend be persecuted,” Scott said on the Hugh Hewitt show.

“When you hear that they were allowed to use lethal force, to go pick up documents at Mar-a-Lago, this is a scary time. And if we don’t change this, then there’s not one American that’s safe.

Scott there was repeating the debunked conspiracy pushed by Trump that the Joe Biden administration authorized FBI agents to execute the former President when arriving to seize classified documents at Mat-a-Lago. In fact, the language in question is standard for FBI operations, contains many restrictions and was also present when federal agents searched Biden’s home for classified documents.

Scott has previously equated his bygone legal woes to those of Trump as examples of political persecution.

During comments on a “Fox & Friends,” Scott (who was in New York to support Trump that day) made that case.

“I saw this, it happened to me. I fought Hillarycare and guess what happened? I fought Hillarycare. Justice came after me and attacked me and my company,” Scott said, referring to his former company’s legal issues related to billing irregularities decades ago, and seeming to relate those to opposition to Bill Clinton-era attempted health reforms.

Trump, of course, is embroiled in an ongoing trial in Manhattan, in which he is accused of funneling money to adult film performer Stormy Daniels to kill stories about their alleged liaison last decade.