Rick Scott says experiencing Donald Trump trial is ‘the scariest time’ in his life

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has faced legal questions before, specifically regarding his former health care company and Medicare billing anomalies.
But despite pleading the Fifth Amendment 75 times during that case — along with serving in the Navy, spending eight years as Florida’s Governor and living through poverty as a child — Florida’s junior Senator says Donald Trump’s current trial makes him more fearful than any personal experience ever did.
“It’s the scariest time in my lifetime to watch a friend be persecuted,” Scott said on the Hugh Hewitt show.
“When you hear that they were allowed to use lethal force, to go pick up documents at Mar-a-Lago, this is a scary time. And if we don’t change this, then there’s not one American that’s safe.
Scott there was repeating the debunked conspiracy pushed by Trump that the Joe Biden administration authorized FBI agents to execute the former President when arriving to seize classified documents at Mat-a-Lago. In fact, the language in question is standard for FBI operations, contains many restrictions and was also present when federal agents searched Biden’s home for classified documents.
Scott has previously equated his bygone legal woes to those of Trump as examples of political persecution.
During comments on a “Fox & Friends,” Scott (who was in New York to support Trump that day) made that case.
“I saw this, it happened to me. I fought Hillarycare and guess what happened? I fought Hillarycare. Justice came after me and attacked me and my company,” Scott said, referring to his former company’s legal issues related to billing irregularities decades ago, and seeming to relate those to opposition to Bill Clinton-era attempted health reforms.
Trump, of course, is embroiled in an ongoing trial in Manhattan, in which he is accused of funneling money to adult film performer Stormy Daniels to kill stories about their alleged liaison last decade.
3 comments
Andy
May 23, 2024 at 11:08 am
No Senator, the scariest thing was when, you stole money from and defrauded Medicare and thought you were going to get convicted. But Whit criminals like you and Trump get away with it!
Dont Say FLA
May 23, 2024 at 12:13 pm
If folks think prosecution will be leveraged as political persecution, why do they make it so darn easy for prosecutors?
Why do they do things grand juries would approve for indictment?
Why would a trial jury find anyone guilty if the alleged crimes being prosecuted are made up for political purposes and there’s no evidence of any crimes?
Did Joe Biden fill out Trump Corp’s books? Who paid Michael Cohen? Was that Joe Biden too? Who did Trump try to cover up f_cking? Was that Joe Biden too?? And it was Joe Biden who tried to cover it up? And all that ever really happened was that Hunter Biden jerked himself one time?
LOL @ Trump whose personally picked defense witness shot an own-goal. What a crock. What a crook.
I didn’t think any of the verdicts would be “guilty,” but then Trump’s hand pick defense witnesses showed up! Thanks guys! Y’all likely scored one for America.
ScienceBLVR
May 23, 2024 at 12:15 pm
What scares me the most, is that with Scott or Trump, most folks know they are both crooks, and they don’t care! It’s ok now to be a con man or criminal as long as they parrot what people want to hear. Granted, some get news from questionable sources and ignore facts, but we knew who Scott was: he refused to give an honest answer 75 times, raked in millions in fraud and then used it to buy an election, abused the Navy hat, and it didn’t matter one bit. A majority of Floridians voted for him anyway. Honor, honesty, respect for others, not selling points for the masses, apparently…