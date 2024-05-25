Byron Donalds, election denier? That’s the Democrats’ claim

A Southwest Florida Congressman is under fire from national Democrats, signifying their belief he may yet be Donald Trump’s running mate.

Along with former HUD Secretary Ben Carson, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is drawing partisan scrutiny for questions about election outcomes of the past and the future.

“After hearing Donald Trump wants an extreme, election-denying vice president, Byron Donalds and Ben Carson jumped at the opportunity, taking to the airwaves and refusing to commit to accepting this November’s results while parroting lies about the 2020 election. Donalds and Carson are shamelessly putting Trump over our democracy, and the list of MAGA minions willing to do the same keeps getting longer. The American people know the stakes of this November’s election, and are ready to once again reject Trump and whichever MAGA Republican he chooses to run on anti-democracy extremism with him,” asserts DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd.

Democrats maintain that Donalds’ transgressions include saying to a CNN reporter that his acceptance of this November’s election results is currently “conditional because you want to see the processes of the election go according to law, not according to outside groups and legal cases.”

He also rejected the contention the former President was somehow responsible for the riots of Jan. 6, 2021, when his supporters successfully delayed the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Donalds previously said he would accept an invitation to be Trump’s running mate.

However, that may be less likely given the former President talked him up for a different office recently.

At a recent New York City fundraiser, Trump suggested Donalds might be a good fit in Tallahassee in two years, saying that if he ran for Governor, he’d have “many friends in the race.”

Polling has been conducted with Donalds’ name. One survey that omitted Attorney General Ashley Moody and First Lady Casey DeSantis showed him ahead of other potential candidates, but a poll including an expanded field of choices found him with single digit support.