Byron Donalds, election denier? That’s the Democrats’ claim

A Southwest Florida Congressman is under fire from national Democrats, signifying their belief he may yet be Donald Trump’s running mate.
Along with former HUD Secretary Ben Carson, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is drawing partisan scrutiny for questions about election outcomes of the past and the future.
“After hearing Donald Trump wants an extreme, election-denying vice president, Byron Donalds and Ben Carson jumped at the opportunity, taking to the airwaves and refusing to commit to accepting this November’s results while parroting lies about the 2020 election. Donalds and Carson are shamelessly putting Trump over our democracy, and the list of MAGA minions willing to do the same keeps getting longer. The American people know the stakes of this November’s election, and are ready to once again reject Trump and whichever MAGA Republican he chooses to run on anti-democracy extremism with him,” asserts DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd.
Democrats maintain that Donalds’ transgressions include saying to a CNN reporter that his acceptance of this November’s election results is currently “conditional because you want to see the processes of the election go according to law, not according to outside groups and legal cases.”
He also rejected the contention the former President was somehow responsible for the riots of Jan. 6, 2021, when his supporters successfully delayed the certification of the 2020 presidential election.
Donalds previously said he would accept an invitation to be Trump’s running mate.
However, that may be less likely given the former President talked him up for a different office recently.
At a recent New York City fundraiser, Trump suggested Donalds might be a good fit in Tallahassee in two years, saying that if he ran for Governor, he’d have “many friends in the race.”
Polling has been conducted with Donalds’ name. One survey that omitted Attorney General Ashley Moody and First Lady Casey DeSantis showed him ahead of other potential candidates, but a poll including an expanded field of choices found him with single digit support.
9 comments
Don't Say FLA
May 25, 2024 at 10:50 am
Why do the Democrats want to boost the MAGA voter’s opinion of Byron by labeling him an election denier?
George Greenfield
May 25, 2024 at 11:44 am
I have made $200 reliably in one day.That was my ideal day in my life and my boss was to a great degree content with me..CNN is additionally awed from my work and is outstandingly happy..check also unpretentious parts by open the affiliation and tap on HOME TECH OR MEDIA………
Begin here>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com
Elvis Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American
May 25, 2024 at 12:29 pm
Great job George,
$200. is very good for “Grand Pa Porn”.
Congrats. I hope you got to “Do Your Thing” with a Lady or at least a Tranny in hose and heels my man.
Well, George, again Congrats this new income stream will take your Social Security based income to the Next Level.
Live Long and Prosper George,
Elvis Pitts American
Tom
May 25, 2024 at 11:23 am
I’m glad to see our local representative wasting time kissing trumps fat a$$ and running around in the press making a fool of himself. No more votes for this clown. We could definitely do better.
Impeach Biden
May 25, 2024 at 12:13 pm
Oh I could what about many people on your side of the aisle. I could even what about District 25 in Florida. I could even what about the famous geographer from the State of Georgia. You know, Guam might tip. Then again what does it say about his constituency and that of the Squad members? Donalds District contains very affluent and lots of white folks.
MH/Duuuval
May 25, 2024 at 12:29 pm
“I could even what about District 25 in Florida.”
What’s stopping you?
Impeach Biden
May 25, 2024 at 12:35 pm
She will never hold a state wide office. She would get trounced. She has to remain in her little liberal enclave of Broward County with all of her displaced New Yorkers and Century Village, Sunrise Lakes, Kings Point people.
ScienceBLVR
May 25, 2024 at 12:50 pm
Byron, the darling of the white conservative right wing nut 19th district- a district with only 6% African American population. You know, white folks, especially like to demonstrate how evolved they are, no racism here, move along. Running in a safe Red district, a vote for this guy lets them brag at parties how they even voted for a brother.. not President Obama, I’m sure, but this MAGA slave, oh yeah…
Impeach Biden
May 25, 2024 at 1:26 pm
Come on ScienceBLVR, call him an Uncle Tom. You have filled all of the other squares. By the way is that you Rebekah Jones, the phony scientist?