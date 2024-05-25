May 25, 2024
State Parks get national recognition

A.G. Gancarski May 25, 2024

Caladesi Island via FDEP
An official hails them as 'some of the finest natural resources in the world.'

Two Florida parks have made a national top 10 list just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Caladesi Island State Park and Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, near Dunedin and Naples respectively, got the nod on on Dr. Beach’s Top 10 Beach List for 2024.

The former park scored a #4 ranking, the latter a #8.

“Caladesi Island and Delnor-Wiggins Pass state parks offer a look at some of the finest natural resources in the world,” said Florida State Parks Director Chuck Hatcher. “We take great pride in our efforts to preserve and protect these gorgeous beaches for everyone to enjoy.”

Caladesi Island is accessible by ferry or boat and, per FDEP, it is known for “the softness of white crystalline quartz sand,” a “bayside mangrove forest.” a nature trail, surf-fishing, and boating.

Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park features lots of animal life and is a paradise for everyone from birdwatchers to kayakers, meanwhile.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

