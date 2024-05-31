No. 14 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Laurel Lee

Some members of Congress wait decades before securing a subcommittee gavel. U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee grabbed one within weeks of arriving on the Hill.

The Thonotosassa Republican held her first House Administration Elections Subcommittee hearing in March of 2023. She seemed a natural choice after serving as Florida’s Secretary of State for most of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ first term.

From that position, she oversaw the crafting of a Republican election integrity package now awaiting a vote on the House floor. This package attracted national attention among conservative media even though it didn’t make it to the floor before the close of the election cycle.

But her work in Washington hasn’t been limited to elections, or to partisan bills. That became clear just this month when President Joe Biden signed the Revising Existing Procedures on Reporting via Technology (REPORT) Act (S 474).

Lee introduced the House version of that bill, which modernizes the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline for the digital age by updating requirements for investigating crimes reported online. The legislation ultimately attracted bipartisan support in the House and Senate, demonstrating the freshman lawmaker’s ability to navigate the process.

“I have been so impressed by how Laurel Lee tackles the tough issues in Washington that others shy away from,” said Shawn Foster, President and CEO of Sunrise Consulting.

“We shouldn’t be surprised. Her résumé speaks for itself, public defender, Judge, Florida Secretary of State, then add being a mother and wife on to that and now Congress. No wonder she has started making a name for herself in the U.S. Capitol. We are fortunate to have her representing Pasco and Hillsborough Counties.”

Lee had to fight for her place in Washington. After the decennial redistricting process created a new swing seat in the Tampa Bay region, Lee resigned her post as Secretary of State and entered a crowded Republican field for the open seat. Since then, Florida colleagues say she’s been a standout in Congress.

“Congresswoman Lee is a respected member of our delegation and a tenacious advocate for her constituents,” said U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, Republican Co-Chair of the Florida congressional delegation. “From the state to the federal level, she continues to push conservative priorities that make Florida such a special place to work and live.”

She won the GOP nomination by 13 percentage points running against two sitting lawmakers in the region. Then she went on to win the 2022 General Election over Democrat Alan Cohn by a larger margin, around 17 points, despite running in a district where voters in the 2020 Presidential Election were more closely divided than any other congressional district in the state of Florida.

But the true level of her political influence may already have been demonstrated during qualifying week. Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 nominee, shocked the Florida political establishment by calling for a Republican Primary challenge to Lee.

His motivation remains unclear. Was the election denier upset that her legislative package did not pass? Did he simply want to knock a DeSantis loyalist, the only Florida congressional delegation member to endorse the Governor over Trump for President this cycle, off the board?

Whatever the reason for the call, it doesn’t seem like anyone of note listened. U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Trump endorsers, announced public support for Lee. And while a few anti-establishment GOP candidates surfaced and two qualified, there’s no sign either has any broad support.

The National Republican Congressional Committee, which has an incumbent protection program, paid close attention to rumors of MAGA candidates. But Washington quickly brushed off the pair of out-of-district candidates, who lost races in other districts before, as nonfactors in a Republican Primary.

Lee will face a serious Democrat in November in Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp. But for now, national Democrats aren’t targeting the seat. That’s a credit to Lee’s popularity in the district, who hasn’t proven as divisive a figure as fellow freshman U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a top target of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee this year.

It’s been a contentious time to serve in Congress. In less than two years, Lee had to develop relationships with two Speakers, all while the de facto head of her party lobbed political challenges at her from the other coast of her home state.

But she seems to have the cards in her favor as she looks toward her first re-election campaign.

She’s also well-connected politically, married to former Senate President Tom Lee. But at a time when Tom Lee appears to be laying the groundwork to run for county office, it seems more appropriate to say the prospective Property Appraiser candidate may rely on the clout of being married to a prominent Congresswoman. That’s how quickly she has become the dominant political power player in east Hillsborough.

Methodology

We define the Tampa Bay region as Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco, but can also include Hernando, Polk or Sarasota — if the politicians from those counties impact either Pinellas or Hillsborough.

We define a politician as being in office or running for office.

Being first on a panelist’s list earns the politician 25 points, second earns them 24 points and so on, to where being listed 25th earns a politician one point. Points are added and, voilà, we have a list.

Special thanks go to our experienced and knowledgeable panelists, who were essential to developing the 2024 list: Christina Barker of the Vinik Family Office, Ashley Bauman of Mercury, Matthew Blair of Corcoran Partners, Ed Briggs of RSA Consulting, political consultant Maya Brown, Ricky Butler of the Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Reggie Cardozo of The Public Square, Ronald Christaldi of Schumaker, Ana Cruz of Ballard Partners, Justin Day of Capital City Consulting, Barry Edwards, Joe Farrell of Pinellas Realtors, pollster Matt Florell of Vicidial Group, Shawn Foster of Sunrise Consulting Group, Adam Giery of Strategos Group, political consultant Max Goodman, Mike Griffin of Savills, Natalie King of RSA Consulting, political consultant Benjamin Kirby, TECO Energy Regional Affairs Coordinator Shannon Love, Merritt Martin of Moffitt Cancer Center, Mike Moore of The Southern Group, political consultant Anthony Pedicini, Ron Pierce of RSA Consulting, J.C. Pritchett, pastor of St. Pete’s Faith Church, Darren Richards of Tucker/Hall, Preston Rudie of Catalyst Communications Group, Amanda Stewart of Johnston and Stewart, and Alan Suskey of Shumaker Advisors. With Michelle and Peter Schorsch.