Joe Biden ‘Snapped’ spot showcases Robert De Niro voiceover

One of the most celebrated movie stars of the last half century is making a cameo in the 2024 presidential race.

Robert De Niro is lending his vocal talents to the Joe Biden campaign to make a familiar case: that Donald Trump winning the 2024 election would imperil democracy itself.

“From midnight tweets, to drinking bleach, to tear-gassing citizens, and staging a photo op. We knew Trump was out of control when he was President. Then he lost the 2020 election — and snapped. Desperately trying to hold onto power. Now he’s running again. This time threatening to be a dictator. To terminate the Constitution,” De Niro says in the ad.

“Trump wants revenge. And he’ll stop at nothing to get it.”

“Donald Trump is obsessed with his own revenge and retribution, claiming there will be a ‘bloodbath’ if he loses and promising to be a dictator on ‘day one’ if he wins — even calling for the ‘termination’ of the Constitution,” said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden-Kamala Harris 2024 Campaign Manager.

“This ad lays out the clear contrast voters will see a month from now when Trump stands on the debate stage next to Joe Biden: Trump is running to regain power for himself, Joe Biden is running to serve you, the American people.”

Expect to see this ad in battleground states on broadcast and everywhere on cable.