Conservative group offers $2.38 gas in Tampa to highlight effects of ‘Bidenomics’

A conservative organization is rolling back the price of gas for up to 200 lucky Summer drivers in Tampa to highlight how everyday costs have changed under President Joe Biden.

Americans for Prosperity Florida (AFP) is offering gas at $2.38 a gallon Friday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., to the first 150-200 cars that pull up to the Marathon station at 17519 Bruce B Downs Blvd.

That was the average U.S. price of gas when Biden took office, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. Now it’s $3.61.

“Under the Biden Administration, energy costs are up 39% and gas prices continue to climb which often impacts summertime plans for Florida families and tourists,” AFP said in a statement.

“The bottom line is ‘Bidenomics’ has led to higher prices which are an incredible burden on ratepayers.”

AFP’s “gas holiday” comes a little over two weeks after the group launched a seven-figure awareness campaign featuring connected TV and digital ads to advocate for permitting reform as a solution to rising energy costs.

Under Biden, the group said, energy costs have risen 37% and the average household is paying $11,400 more yearly to maintain the same quality of life.

Florida outpaced the national rate, according to the Congress’ Joint Economic Committee, with household costs rising by nearly $1,250 per month.

Ads, including “Prosperity is Possible,” were to run in Montana, Nevada, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Marc Marie, an AFP regulatory policy fellow, said in a statement that Americans are enduring a “once-in-a-generation cost-of-living crisis” under the current administration.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re talking summer or winter, government control over energy projects is stifling development of affordable energy and making it more expensive to keep yourself cool or warm,” he said. “It’s time for a better way. We are calling on Americans to reject the defeatist status quo and join a movement for more. Prosperity is possible in our country if we remove energy permitting barriers and start delivering more energy today.”