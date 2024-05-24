Conservative group offers $2.38 gas in Tampa to highlight effects of ‘Bidenomics’

A conservative organization is rolling back the price of gas for up to 200 lucky Summer drivers in Tampa to highlight how everyday costs have changed under President Joe Biden.
Americans for Prosperity Florida (AFP) is offering gas at $2.38 a gallon Friday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., to the first 150-200 cars that pull up to the Marathon station at 17519 Bruce B Downs Blvd.
That was the average U.S. price of gas when Biden took office, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. Now it’s $3.61.
“Under the Biden Administration, energy costs are up 39% and gas prices continue to climb which often impacts summertime plans for Florida families and tourists,” AFP said in a statement.
“The bottom line is ‘Bidenomics’ has led to higher prices which are an incredible burden on ratepayers.”
AFP’s “gas holiday” comes a little over two weeks after the group launched a seven-figure awareness campaign featuring connected TV and digital ads to advocate for permitting reform as a solution to rising energy costs.
Under Biden, the group said, energy costs have risen 37% and the average household is paying $11,400 more yearly to maintain the same quality of life.
Florida outpaced the national rate, according to the Congress’ Joint Economic Committee, with household costs rising by nearly $1,250 per month.
Ads, including “Prosperity is Possible,” were to run in Montana, Nevada, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Marc Marie, an AFP regulatory policy fellow, said in a statement that Americans are enduring a “once-in-a-generation cost-of-living crisis” under the current administration.
“It doesn’t matter if we’re talking summer or winter, government control over energy projects is stifling development of affordable energy and making it more expensive to keep yourself cool or warm,” he said. “It’s time for a better way. We are calling on Americans to reject the defeatist status quo and join a movement for more. Prosperity is possible in our country if we remove energy permitting barriers and start delivering more energy today.”
12 comments
Dont Say FLA
May 24, 2024 at 10:00 am
Guess they don’t realize they’re actually highlighting the really bad decision most U.S. Americans make in choosing a life of car dependency.
Cars are super convenient and are great for carrying stuff, but if you can’t leave your house without one, “your bad” not mine. Cough up the bucks at the pumps. However much money they demand, every single time. Because that is what you chose for yourself and continue to choose every single day.
Impeach Biden
May 24, 2024 at 10:08 am
Biden went all in on electric. He declared war on the petroleum industry. I remember what fuel prices were when Trump was President. Our energy Secretary, Granholm, is a moron. Slo Joe has depleted our Strategic Petroleum reserves in an attempt to lower fuel prices. It hasn’t worked. Joe, and his administration is a disaster.
Dont Say FLA
May 24, 2024 at 10:53 am
What do you know about the USA’s so-called “Strategic Petroleum reserves,” IBS? Do you know it’s a laughably small amount to begin with? It’s akin to the debt ceiling. It’s nothing at all, but with a name, and its name is tossed about for political wedgie issues. And you seem to have fallen for it.
Biden declared war on the petroleum industry, resulting in the most domestic production of both oil and natural gas in all of US history? If you’re saying his war was a failure, I would agree, except there never was any war on petroleum anywhere but the mouths of “conservative” influencers
Impeach Biden
May 24, 2024 at 10:10 am
How do you get around Don’t Say? Walk, bike ride?
Dont Say FLA
May 24, 2024 at 10:49 am
Walk? Yes. Bide ride? Not so much anymore since cell phones but I used to bicycle commute. I supplanted the bicycle with an e-scooter, but only for trips of a mile or less within the safely walkable area where I chose to live. Outside my human friendly zone, I will drive. When I need to haul very little for more than a mile, like maybe a few bags of groceries, I take my tiny Italian convertible sports car. And when I have a whole bunch of stuff and/or the dogs to haul, I wipe off whatever it’s got covered with since the last time i drove it, be that leaves, pollen, cicadas, whatever, and drive my absurd giant American SUV.
Dont Say FLA
May 24, 2024 at 10:57 am
And the higher the price of gasoline goes, the happier I am about it. Pricey gasoline means fewer dipsticks trying to mow me down when I’m not in a motor vehicle, and fewer dipsticks trying to crash into me when I do drive. $20/gallon would be DEE lightful!
Covid Slump
May 24, 2024 at 10:03 am
Nice of AFP to remind everyone how Trump tanked the economy and increased the national debt like nobody had ever seen before in all of U.S. history.
I would add “and like nobody will ever see again” except some folks apparently liked it and want Trump to repeat his song and dance all over again. They say “MAGA” but vote for “Death to America”
Impeach Biden
May 24, 2024 at 10:15 am
Trump tanked the economy. Lots of humor here today. Slo Joe attempting to cancel / transfer billions in student debt. Many of them protestors and agitators that destroyed campus property. Then there are the millions of illegals he has allowed in. That bill will come due soon as well. By the way those Jordanian’s that attempted to enter Quantico are you guessed it, Some of Biden’s illegals.
JD
May 24, 2024 at 10:35 am
You mean like the forgiven PPP loans bill coming due?
Why is it dogged bootstrapping for individuals but tax payer social-ism for business?
Dont Say FLA
May 24, 2024 at 11:02 am
You forget the first year and a half of the Biden Administration when all the economists kept saying “the coming recession starts next quarter?” I do.
That bilgy predicted recession was denied the environment that Trump had created for it to flourish. USA avoided a Trump recession thanks to Biden policy which was based on the Obama policy that recovered the USA from the big Dubya recession, and Obama’s policy was based on the Clinton policy that pulled the USA out of the Reagan Depression.
But people “trust Republicans more on the economy” LOLOL
I suppose I do trust the G0P on the economy: I trust they’ll tank it, given any opportunity.
Michael K
May 24, 2024 at 10:35 am
I’d love for someone to explain to me, exactly, how the US President sets the global price of petroleum. Anyone?
However, I do recall Trump’s tariffs with China that cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars in farm subsidies to pay off the farmers.
Michael K
May 24, 2024 at 10:40 am
And by the way, our tax dollars went to the biggest and whitest and richest farmers – not mom and pop – to pay for a very stupid trade war.