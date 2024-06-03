No. 8 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Danny Burgess

If power could be accumulated purely through affability, Sen. Danny Burgess might top this and every other list.

In recent years, the Zeypherhills Republican carried controversial legislation on heat exposure preemption and literally crafted the Senate map that forced some lawmakers to move to different counties. Yet he remains one of the most well-liked members of the Senate.

“Danny Burgess is a patriot, a veteran and one of the best husbands and fathers I know. His love for country is only surpassed by that of his family and friends,” said political consultant Anthony Pedicini, co-founder of Strategic Image Management. Burgess has been one of his clients for years.

“He may be the only true ‘Boy Scout’ in Florida politics. He always seeks to do what’s right in every situation no matter what the consequence may be and at times, will sacrifice himself for what he deems a worthy cause.”

Added Heather Turnbull of Rubin Turnbull, “Danny Burgess is as genuine as they come. He combines a rare breed of fierceness and kindness that makes him incredibly effective in Tallahassee. Florida and Florida’s veterans are well taken care of thanks to Danny.”

Many attribute that to Burgess’ record in uniform. Before his election to the Legislature, he served as a Captain and Judge Advocate in the U.S. Army Reserve.

But amazingly, Burgess’ elected service dates back even further. As a teenager, he ran against and unseated a member of the Zephyrhills City Council in 2005.

An 18-year-old political science major at the University of South Florida at the time, he toppled incumbent Celia Graham on a campaign about growth and retaining the community’s small-town feel, according to a St. Petersburg Times article. The young pol went on to be his hometown’s Mayor, and later he represented the community in the House.

Burgess’ political acumen and service helped Gov. Ron DeSantis ultimately tap him as Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs. But two years into working for the administration, Burgess pounced on a chance to run for Senate, winning his seat in the upper chamber in 2020.

Since his arrival there, his power and influence has only grown, along with his network of boosters.

“Danny is a born leader and dedicated family man who has made public service his life’s work,” said Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. “From being elected to local office in his hometown while still a teenager, to serving our country in the Army Reserves, to notable service in the House, and then as the Executive Director of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Danny brings to the Senate a wealth of life experiences and perspective far beyond his years.

“As a former gubernatorial appointee himself, I thought he would be the perfect person to lead the Senate Committee on Ethics and Elections, overseeing the process of executive confirmations. He did a phenomenal job in that role. I look forward to watching his family and career grow in the years to come.”

He holds admiration in the halls of the Legislature and professional advocates in Tampa Bay and Tallahassee.

“A veteran himself, Sen. Burgess’ unwavering support of veterans across this state, especially in the Tampa Bay Region where so many live, has been second to none,” said Melody Arnold, Director of Government and Community Affairs at RSA Consulting.

“He has also been instrumental in making our education system one of the best in the country. Tampa Bay is lucky to have him representing the region.”

At this point, he’s a powerhouse in Pasco County politics. He worked closely for a period with popular Sheriff Chris Nocco, who considered a Senate run in 2022 but declined when he landed in the same district as Burgess. That could be read as a testament to Burgess’ power and influence, or simply to the fact that nobody with significant involvement in The Process feels like challenging the Senator’s place within it.

“Martin Luther King Jr. once said, ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of convenience and comfort, but here he stands at times of challenge and controversy,’” Pedicini said. “By that definition, Danny Burgess is a giant among Florida politicos.”

Methodology

We define the Tampa Bay region as Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco, but can also include Hernando, Polk or Sarasota — if the politicians from those counties impact either Pinellas or Hillsborough.

We define a politician as being in office or running for office.

Being first on a panelist’s list earns the politician 25 points, second earns them 24 points and so on, to where being listed 25th earns a politician one point. Points are added and, voilà, we have a list.

Special thanks go to our experienced and knowledgeable panelists, who were essential to developing the 2024 list: Christina Barker of the Vinik Family Office, Ashley Bauman of Mercury, Matthew Blair of Corcoran Partners, Ed Briggs of RSA Consulting, political consultant Maya Brown, Ricky Butler of the Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Reggie Cardozo of The Public Square, Ronald Christaldi of Schumaker, Ana Cruz of Ballard Partners, Justin Day of Capital City Consulting, Barry Edwards, Joe Farrell of Pinellas Realtors, pollster Matt Florell of Vicidial Group, Shawn Foster of Sunrise Consulting Group, Adam Giery of Strategos Group, political consultant Max Goodman, Mike Griffin of Savills, Natalie King of RSA Consulting, political consultant Benjamin Kirby, TECO Energy Regional Affairs Coordinator Shannon Love, Merritt Martin of Moffitt Cancer Center, Mike Moore of The Southern Group, political consultant Anthony Pedicini, Ron Pierce of RSA Consulting, J.C. Pritchett, pastor of St. Pete’s Faith Church, Darren Richards of Tucker/Hall, Preston Rudie of Catalyst Communications Group, Amanda Stewart of Johnston and Stewart, and Alan Suskey of Shumaker Advisors. With Michelle and Peter Schorsch.