September 3, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Redistricting players drafted for new maps

Renzo DowneySeptember 3, 20215min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Wilton Simpson makes bid for Agriculture Commissioner official

2022Headlines

Joe Biden dominates Ron DeSantis in early 2024 poll

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis rebukes vaccine passports: I don’t want ‘two classes of citizens’

Florida FL Puzzle Pieces Map Working Together 3d Illustration
Republicans control the redistricting process that could define the next decade.

Legislative leaders have announced which lawmakers will play direct roles in drawing the state’s districts for the next decade.

Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls announced their committee assignments for the coming year’s redistricting committees and subcommittees. Those committees, all led by Republicans, will direct the early steps as lawmakers redraw boundaries for state House and Senate districts and for 28 congressional districts in Florida.

Last month, the U.S. Census Bureau released population and demographic data that will be used to draw the maps that will be used for the next 10 years — barring a successful legal challenge or other mid-decade redistricting. The Census Bureau was late releasing the data this year on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the census data necessary to begin the redistricting process now available, the Senate can begin holding committee meetings related to redistricting when interim committee meetings resume in Tallahassee later this month,” Simpson wrote in his memo to senators.

Simpson and Sprowls had previously announced Sen. Ray Rodrigues and Rep. Tom Leek to lead their respective chambers’ committees. On Thursday, Sprowls announced Rep. Tyler Sirois as Congressional Redistricting Subcommittee Chair and Rep. Cord Byrd as State Legislative Redistricting Subcommittee Chair in a series of leadership moves. Friday’s additions round out the House and Senate panels.

Stepping up alongside Rodrigues on the main Senate Committee is Vice Chair Doug Broxson, six other Republicans and four Democrats. Joining Leek on the main House committee is Vice Chair Randy Fine, 14 other Republicans and eight Democrats.

On the Senate Congressional-level committee is Chair Jennifer Bradley, Republican Sens. Aaron Bean and Gayle Harrell, and Democratic Sens. Darryl Rouson and Linda Stewart. With Sirois on the House panel is Vice Chair Kaylee Tuck, 12 other Republicans and seven Democrats.

As for the final pair of committees, on state-level redistricting, the Chair Danny Burgess will lead the Senate panel of Republican Sens. Ana Maria Rodriguez and Kelli Stargel and Democratic Sens. Randolph Bracy and Audrey Gibson. Joining Byrd on the House side is Vice Chair Will Robinson, 12 other Republicans and seven Democrats.

Simpson expects interim committee meetings to be open to the public. Committee meetings for the 2022 Legislative Session will begin the week of Sept. 20. The 60-day Legislative Session will start Jan. 11.

Growing urban centers and declining rural populations point to a fight that will play out in the suburbs.

Sirois is looking forward to committee weeks. In an interview with Florida Politics, he committed to “integrity, transparency and accessibility” despite national pressure for Republicans to build their lead.

“My goal is 10 years from now members look back on this process and be proud of it and know we followed state and federal law and followed the constitutional process,” Sirois said.

Byrd thinks Sprowls made his leadership picks because he wants lawmakers respected by leaders in both parties.

“This is a political process dealing with politicians,” Byrd said. “You need people who have shown an ability to listen to all sides.”

That said, Byrd’s choice is already raising eyebrows among some over the Representative’s ties to the far right.

___

Florida Politics reporter Jacob Ogles contributed to this story.

Post Views: 142

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis rebukes vaccine passports: I don't want 'two classes of citizens'

nextJoe Biden dominates Ron DeSantis in early 2024 poll

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories