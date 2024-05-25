May 25, 2024
Joe Biden warns West Point grads of threats ‘like none before’
Image via AP.

Associated PressMay 25, 20243min7

Joe Biden
The President offered remarks Saturday.

President Joe Biden on Saturday told graduates of the U.S. Military Academy that their class is being called upon to tackle threats across the globe and preserve the country’s ideals at home “like none before.”

Biden said the phrase, the class motto, was apt for the sorts of challenges they will take as newly minted Army second lieutenants, from supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion to facilitating humanitarian assistance into Gaza and defending Israel from attacks by Iran.

“There’s never been a time in history when we’ve asked our military to do so many different things in some many different places around the world, all at the same time,” Biden said.

Speaking at sun-swept West Point, Biden reaffirmed that he will not allow American service members on the battlefield in Ukraine, but said their work to equip and train Ukrainian forces has “stepped up and stopped” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brazen vision” for Europe. Biden praised U.S. forces for helping Israel repel a massive drone and ballistic missile attack last month from Iran and working to deescalate the conflict.

Speaking before the graduating cadets took the their commissioning oaths, Biden reminded them that they were swearing fidelity not to a person or political party, but to the Constitution. As other speakers alluded to partisan rancor and political division across the nation, Biden said, “Hold fast to your values that you learned here at West Point.”

“Ideas need defenders to make them real,” Biden said. “That’s what you are all about. You must keep us free at this time like none before.”

Biden highlighted that rates of sexual assault and harassment in the military declined for the first time last year in a decade, calling it “long past time,” but said even more work was necessary.

The president stood for more than an hour returning a salute from and shaking the hands of each graduate. Biden, as is customary, also absolved cadets of minor offenses committed during their time at the academy, adding with a laugh, “the superintendent can clarify what minor means.”

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Associated Press

7 comments

  • Impeach Biden

    May 25, 2024 at 3:19 pm

    Of course he is warning of threats. Just like Austin warned the Midshipmen. Joe is incompetent and no one fears him. All the bad guys taking shots at him. A shame these officers have to have their commissions signed by him.

    Reply

    • TJC

      May 25, 2024 at 3:22 pm

      Bullshit.

      Reply

      • Impeach Biden

        May 25, 2024 at 4:33 pm

        Houthi Rebels taking shots at USN ships. They don’t fear. Putin invading Ukraine. He doesn’t fear. Hamas invading Israel. They don’t fear. Iran shooting hundreds of drones and rockets into Israel. They don’t fear either. No one fears that incompetent fool and his giggling sidekick.

        Reply

  • Elvis Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American

    May 25, 2024 at 3:27 pm

    BUZZ BUZZ ….. BUZZ BUZZ
    Good afternoon America,
    We inturupt your reading with this “Common Sense Anouncement”.
    BUZZ BUZZ ….. BUZZ BUZZ
    America, this is an AP article re-print. As such it can not be trusted.
    Relax Your Sphincters, America, secure in the fact Elvis is here. Elvis will tell us “What We Need To Know When We Need To Know it.
    Waste not your Sage Time on “Dook 4 Brains Lefty A. P. Fake Articals.
    Thanks,
    EPA

    Reply

Categories