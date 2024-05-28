‘A proven leader’: Another sitting lawmaker, Stan McClain, lands support of Ben Albritton and FRSCC

Senate President-designate Ben Albritton just endorsed another experienced lawmaker for an open Senate seat.

The Albritton-led Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee is backing Stan McClain in Senate District 9.

“Stan McClain is a common sense conservative who has always fought for Florida’s hardworking families,” Albritton said.

“With a focus on water quality, keeping taxes low, school choice and job creation, Stan is a proven leader who will work to expand access to opportunity for all Floridians. I am proud to endorse Stan McClain and look forward to welcoming him to the Florida Senate.”

McClain, an Ocala Republican, serves now in the House. He remains the only Republican filed to succeed Sen. Keith Perry, a Gainesville Republican.

Perry cannot seek another term due to term limits. McClain is also termed out of the House after serving there for eight years.

While the FRSCC had been quiet on open seats for much of the election cycle, that has changed in the last few weeks as Albritton and the political arm for Senate Republicans weighed in on a number of contests. In every instance so far, the political committee has supported a sitting or former lawmaker.

That includes endorsing Rep. Randy Fine in Senate District 19, former Senate President Don Gaetz in Senate District 1, Rep. Tom Leek in Senate District 7 and Rep. Keith Truenow in Senate District 13.

While McClain remains unopposed in the Primary, the support from the FRSCC indicates a willingness to side with the Ocala lawmaker over other candidates in a potential Primary. That comes ahead of a June 14 deadline to qualify.

Democrat Sylvain Dore also has filed for the seat.

The district leans heavily Republican. Nearly 58% of voters in SD 9 supported Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election and more than 65% back Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election in 2022.

Perry in 2022 won election to his final two-year term over Democrat Rodney Long with more than 65% support.