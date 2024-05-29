Debbie Mucarsel-Powell launches website mocking Rick Scott Senate leadership bid

Could a microsite make a difference in Florida’s Senate race?

That’s the big bet by a Democrat who hopes to challenge Rick Scott in November.

The “Rick Scott For Leader” website from the Debbie Mucarsel-Powell camp rehashes familiar themes from the campaign of the presumptive Democratic nominee.

According to the campaign, it will be “highlighting Rick Scott’s toxic record and the extremist policies he would push as majority leader to pass a national abortion ban, slash Social Security, Medicare, rip away affordable health care, and raise taxes on middle class families in Florida and across the country — all while lining his own pockets.”

“Hardworking families in Florida and across the nation know just how catastrophic Rick Scott would be as Senate GOP leader,” said Campaign Manager Ben Waldon.

“For years, radical Rick has pushed extreme abortion bans, put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block, and advocated to raise taxes on the middle-class. We cannot afford to let this extremism win. It’s never been more important for Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to win this race: for working Floridians and for Americans across the country.”

The site lampoons the Senator’s own campaign site in many ways, with fake quotes that parody Scott’s own positions.

“I’ve always been a proud champion of stripping women of their reproductive freedoms. I have proudly pledged to sign any anti-abortion bill into law as leader of the Senate,” the Scott persona claims on the mocking website.

“In the Senate, I’ll fight to raise taxes on middle class Americans while pushing for policies that will increase my own personal wealth,” reads another such quote.

“Organizations and coalitions” backing Scott, per the parody site, include “Election Deniers” and “Medicare Fraudsters” for the Senator.