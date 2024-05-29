May 29, 2024
Marco Rubio, Gus Bilirakis make ecological argument against abortion pill
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiMay 29, 20243min5

mifepristone
The medication and its 'byproducts' concern Republicans.

Republican legislators, including two from Florida, claim an abortion pill has a “potential negative environmental impact” and are demanding a federal review of the medicine.

“Given the steadily increasing rate of at-home chemical abortions, it is vital that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ensure mifepristone, the drug’s active metabolites in blood and placenta tissue, and the fetal remains of unborn children — all of which are unbelievably being flushed into America’s wastewater system — do not pose a threat to the health and safety of humans and wildlife,” writes Marco Rubio, in a letter co-signed by two other Senators and eight members of the House of Representatives, including fellow Floridian Rep. Gus Bilirakis.

The EPA has approved the drug for termination of pregnancy since 2000, and the current law established in 2016 says the method is legal through the 10th week of gestation. Conditions for approval rest on the agency’s belief that “a thorough and comprehensive review of the scientific evidence” demonstrated “that it was safe and effective for its indicated use.”

With 63% of abortions being chemical abortions last year, Rubio and his colleagues are concerned that since “chemical abortions are primarily self-induced and performed at home, the blood and placental tissue containing mifepristone’s active metabolites are flushed into wastewater systems along with the fetal remains of the unborn child.”

With those disposal methods in mind, the legislators urged the FDA to “study the impact of the ‘byproducts’ of mifepristone, such as the placental tissue, fetal remains, and active metabolites that are being flushed into our nation’s wastewater system.”

They seek a response from the agency by July 15.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 29, 2024 at 1:36 pm

    Little Marco and his seagull Gus think abortion causes climate change?

    Oooooooooh K. That’s …. Original? Very creative? You boys get a giant smiley face for effort.

    Reply

  • Biscuit

    May 29, 2024 at 1:45 pm

    Two TrumpSucker climate-change-denying Republican politicians are suddenly concerned about the environment.
    I’d shit my pants if I believed them, but I don’t, plus I don’t wear any.
    Never have.
    Arf.

    Reply

  • Janis Lentz

    May 29, 2024 at 2:10 pm

    duhSantis and his climate Luddite crew of Henny Pennys will claim all manner of catsstrophes if Voters pass Amendments 3 and 4, but that is the lamest about my depressing tainting the water supply, my God! Even the uneducated won’t buy that nonsense! They’re just fine with the sugar barons heavily polluting S. Florida waters, though for decades with their blessing! Florida women are going to reclaim their reproductive rights by passing Amendment 4–we’re NOT going back to the 1950’s! Vote Blue up and down the ballot and RESTORE Florida’s quality of life the extremist Republicans have wrecked!

    Reply

  • ScienceBLVR

    May 29, 2024 at 2:50 pm

    Not sure what voter group, “Look what’s in our toilet flushes” appeals to, but if this is the hill Marco and Gus wanted to climb, ok, let’s examine the stinky effluence that flows from the halls of Congress while we’re at it. Let’s look at the science…

    Reply

