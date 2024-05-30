Personnel note: John Ariale to lead GrayRobinson’s Washington office

John Ariale is heading to GrayRobinson’s Washington office to lead their federal lobbying operation.

Ariale, who has 40 years of senior-level insight into the federal appropriations process, joins the law and lobbying firm as a managing shareholder and leader of the Federal Lobbying Team.

“John is a longtime friend and has been a phenomenal teammate with GrayRobinson on several lobbying clients over the years,” said GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon.

“We are thrilled he now is officially part of our firm and leading our Washington, D.C., office. His extensive public service in Congress has enabled John to build a prolific network on Capitol Hill, and we are excited to continue growing our footprint and capabilities with his expertise in Washington and beyond.”

Ariale’s résumé includes a decade working in former U.S. Rep. Bill McCollum’s Office, including as Chief of Staff and District Director in Orlando. During his time with McCollum, he helped lead the successful effort to remove the Orlando Naval Training Center from the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) list in 1991 and spearheaded the transition of federal assets to the county and city after the base lost its second BRAC challenge in 1993.

Ariale later served as former U.S. Rep. Ander Crenshaw’s Chief of Staff, then went on to found a successful government relations practice. Before relocating to Washington, he served as an Oviedo City Councilman, on the Oviedo Land Planning Agency, and as a member of the Seminole County Charter Review Commission.

“After a lengthy career on the Hill and developing a diverse and exciting government relations practice, I feel honored to return to my Florida roots as the managing shareholder of GrayRobinson’s Washington team of professionals,” Ariale said.

“I am fortunate to have had quite an extensive background on the Hill, which has led to quite a diverse practice. I look forward to sharing this excitement for the work we do with my new colleagues and clients. Great things are on the horizon for us here in D.C.”