Majority of Asian voters oppose Florida’s 6-week abortion ban, survey says

About 61% of Florida Asian and Pacific Islander registered voters opposed the state’s new six-week abortion ban, according to a new survey released five months before a statewide abortion rights initiative is on the ballot.
About 29% of those surveyed said they support the state’s abortion ban. Nearly 1 in 4 said abortion should be illegal in all or most cases, while 66% said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to the Florida Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for Progress (FLAAPP)-commissioned survey.
“What this survey makes clear is that reproductive freedom in our health care decisions is a non-negotiable issue for AAPI Floridians,” said May Thach, Senior Florida Organizing Manager for the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, a progressive community organizing and policy advocacy group.
“For many AAPI Floridians, supporting access to legal abortion means having the ability to make decisions about our reproductive health that gives us full agency over our lives, our families, and our communities.”
Indian and Chinese voters were the staunchest in opposition across ethnicities.
The survey of 611 people had a margin error of +/- 4 percentage points, the organization said, although it warned that the margin of error could be higher for subsamples. The phone and online interviews were conducted April 22 to May 5. Florida’s six-week ban took effect May 1.
The survey was “fully representative” of the Asian American and Pacific Islander electorate, “controlling for party registration, partisanship, age, gender, ethnicity, education, geography, population density and vote history,” the release said.
Florida voters will decide whether to limit government interference on abortion via the Amendment 4 ballot question this November. To pass, Amendment 4 needs at least 60% of the vote.
FLAAPP released the demographics about the potential voters who participated in the survey.
“Overall, Florida’s AAPI voters are ethnically diverse, highly educated, and about evenly divided between United States and foreign-born,” the organization said in a press release. “Among those surveyed, 23% self-identify as Indian, 20% as Filipino, 15% as Chinese, 13% as Vietnamese, 5% as Korean, and 24% as other AAPI groups, about two in three have a college education, and 45% report being born in the United States and 50% as foreign-born.”
Overall, however, abortion was not the driving issue facing the state, according to the poll.
“When asked to choose from a list on the importance of some top issues facing the state, Florida’s AAPI voters expressed concern over inflation, jobs, and the economy (54%), health care (35%), education (34%), public safety and crime (32%), housing (31%), immigration (26%), and abortion (24%),” the organization said.
2 comments
Dont Say FLA
May 30, 2024 at 11:18 am
Majority of everybody opposes the Free State of Florida’s law that requires women to Flee the State of Florida to find any competent medical care for their lady parts.
All the lady bit doctors who could leave, did leave. (FWIW, that would be the good ones)
Why risk running a lady parts medical practice where the state might pick you to make an example out of for whatever bone the state G0Ps pick next now that it’s left to the states?
rbruce
May 30, 2024 at 11:56 am
News by poll. The poll question of “legal in all or most cases” is quite vague. Could mean legal from conception to one second before taking first breath. Meaningless poll.