Majority of Asian voters oppose Florida’s 6-week abortion ban, survey says

About 61% of Florida Asian and Pacific Islander registered voters opposed the state’s new six-week abortion ban, according to a new survey released five months before a statewide abortion rights initiative is on the ballot.

About 29% of those surveyed said they support the state’s abortion ban. Nearly 1 in 4 said abortion should be illegal in all or most cases, while 66% said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to the Florida Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for Progress (FLAAPP)-commissioned survey.

“What this survey makes clear is that reproductive freedom in our health care decisions is a non-negotiable issue for AAPI Floridians,” said May Thach, Senior Florida Organizing Manager for the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, a progressive community organizing and policy advocacy group.

“For many AAPI Floridians, supporting access to legal abortion means having the ability to make decisions about our reproductive health that gives us full agency over our lives, our families, and our communities.”

Indian and Chinese voters were the staunchest in opposition across ethnicities.

The survey of 611 people had a margin error of +/- 4 percentage points, the organization said, although it warned that the margin of error could be higher for subsamples. The phone and online interviews were conducted April 22 to May 5. Florida’s six-week ban took effect May 1.

The survey was “fully representative” of the Asian American and Pacific Islander electorate, “controlling for party registration, partisanship, age, gender, ethnicity, education, geography, population density and vote history,” the release said.

Florida voters will decide whether to limit government interference on abortion via the Amendment 4 ballot question this November. To pass, Amendment 4 needs at least 60% of the vote.

FLAAPP released the demographics about the potential voters who participated in the survey.

“Overall, Florida’s AAPI voters are ethnically diverse, highly educated, and about evenly divided between United States and foreign-born,” the organization said in a press release. “Among those surveyed, 23% self-identify as Indian, 20% as Filipino, 15% as Chinese, 13% as Vietnamese, 5% as Korean, and 24% as other AAPI groups, about two in three have a college education, and 45% report being born in the United States and 50% as foreign-born.”

Overall, however, abortion was not the driving issue facing the state, according to the poll.

“When asked to choose from a list on the importance of some top issues facing the state, Florida’s AAPI voters expressed concern over inflation, jobs, and the economy (54%), health care (35%), education (34%), public safety and crime (32%), housing (31%), immigration (26%), and abortion (24%),” the organization said.