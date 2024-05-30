May 30, 2024
Donald Trump found guilty on all charges in hush money trial
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the end of the day during his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, New York, U.S. May 21, 2024. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Associated PressMay 30, 20243min2

Former U.S. President Trump's criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records continues in New York
Convicted of all 34 counts in his New York hush money trial.

Former President Donald Trump has been convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. Trump, who was indicted in connection with a hush-money payment made to an adult film actress ahead of the 2016 presidential election, is the first former President convicted of a crime.

Trump wore a grimace, his face flushed, as he walked down the center aisle of the courtroom for the last time in this roughly six-week trial.

Trump addressed reporters as he left the courtroom, calling the trial a “disgrace.”

“This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt,” he said. “The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people, and they know what happened here.”

Trump declared, “I’m a very innocent man,” and falsely stated that the case was “done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt a political opponent.”

“We’ll keep fighting, we’ll fight till the end and we’ll win,” he said. “This was a rigged decision right from Day one with a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case.”

Trump’s sentencing is set for July 11. He faces a maximum sentence of 1⅓ to four years in prison. Given his age and his lack of a prior criminal record, he could serve a shorter sentence or no term of incarceration at all.

Neither the conviction nor any sentence prevents Trump from serving as president.

While awaiting his sentence, Trump will continue to campaign to reclaim the White House after being deemed a felon in the city where he first rose to prominence.

Trump also faces three other pending criminal cases — in Florida, Georgia and Washington, D.C. — though it appears that due to appeals and motions, none of them may go to trial before Election Day.

This is a breaking story.

Associated Press

2 comments

  • Michael K

    May 30, 2024 at 5:24 pm

    A twice-impeached felon.

    Reply

  • Bwj

    May 30, 2024 at 5:36 pm

    Man up, Mr. Trump. Take responsibility for your actions

    Reply

