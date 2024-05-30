Donald Trump is still a threat to democracy, Joe Biden’s campaign says

President Joe Biden’s campaign is warning that convicted felon Donald Trump will still be the Republican presidential nominee this November and is arguing that “the threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater.”

“Today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box,” Biden-Kamala Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler said in a statement set shortly after a federal jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the hush-money case involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced July 11. He could face jail time, but legal experts say it’s unlikely.

Leaving the courtroom, Trump also spoke of the upcoming election. He told reporters, “This was a rigged trial by a conflicted Judge who was corrupt. The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people, and they know what happened here.”

Trump insisted he was innocent and then, The Associated Press reported, he falsely blamed the criminal case on the Biden administration for trying to wound a political opponent.

Meanwhile, Biden’s campaign said Trump is “running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power,” Tyler said. “A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence — and the American people will reject it this November.”

The news of Trump’s conviction sent waves across social media as Trump became the first U.S. President to be convicted of a felony. Several Florida and U.S. politicians quickly sent out statements, their reactions depending on their political party.

Tyler praised the verdict, adding, “In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law.”