Florida pols react to Donald Trump guilty verdict

A guilty verdict in former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York could prove consequential in the election. That has Florida elected officials loudly proclaiming the decision either as an injustice and a sign of unequal treatment of Trump and election interference.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican and running mate contender, posted: “The verdict in New York is a complete travesty that makes a mockery of our system of justice. A political show trial conducted by an openly pro-Biden judge whose daughter makes money off the case, a jury from the most liberal county in America, absurd and ridiculous charges and outrageous jury instructions that guaranteed guilty verdicts. Biden and the Trump deranged left will stop at nothing to remain in power.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, posted: “This was a sham trial and the clearest example we’ve ever seen of election interference. I am furious and no American is safe from Democrat political persecution. Joe Biden and the Democrat machine manufactured a legal case against Trump to win an election. I went to New York to stand with President Trump and the American voters will stand with him this November.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican, posted: Truly shameful.”

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, posted: “It goes without saying that our justice system must never be weaponized to target a political opponent. Yet, that is precisely what has happened to Donald Trump. I firmly believe the American people will not be deceived by this sham trial and will overwhelmingly vote to re-elect Donald Trump in November.”

U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican, released a lengthy statement saying in part: “The case against former President Trump is an obvious and blatant travesty of justice and a political witch hunt. Over the past six weeks, the American people have seen firsthand how far President Biden, and the Democratic Party, will go to interfere in our election system. The Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, knew this case lacked merit, but decided to charge President Trump even though his predecessor and the Federal Elections Commission found zero illegality with the President’s conduct. Shamefully, Bragg created a felony case out of thin air to make a name for himself and try to derail President Trump’s reelection.”

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican and running mate contender, posted: “What happened in NY is disaster verdict by a crooked judge and a crooked prosecution. Donald Trump is innocent. To hell with what the jury said. America, this is what a political prosecution looks like. Remember in November!”

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican, posted: “The trial of former President Trump was a politically motivated charade from start to finish. Democrats and their allies have made an absolute mockery of our system of justice. Shameful and a disgrace.”

U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, posted: “It’s a dark and stunning day in America. When a former {resident is convicted of illegitimate charges in a sham trial based on the testimony of a hooker and a felon, everyone should be terrified. They can and will come for you, too, unless we retake our country on Nov. 5.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, posted: “This verdict is the corrupt result of a corrupt trial, a corrupt judge, and a corrupt DA. We will stand with President Trump now more than ever to save the country.”

U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, posted: “This political show trial is a page taken straight out of Ncaragua’s socialist dictator Daniel Ortega’s playbook. Ortega jailed his political opponents to guarantee his re-election and now Biden has weaponized the justice system against the Republican presidential nominee.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican, posted: “America’s Judicial System. Killed In Action. May 30, 2024.”

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican and running mate contender, posted: “The genie is out of the bottle. This trial was always about taking President Trump off the ballot because Biden has nothing else to run on. Democrats tried to remove Trump off the ballot in Maine & Colorado. They unleashed a politicized justice system against him. This judge, jurisdiction, and jury instructions preordained President’s Trump’s legal fate. Americans see right through this and will continue to fight to elect him back to the White House!”

U.S. Rep. Dan Webster, a Clermont Republican, released a statement: “Shame on DA Bragg, Judge Merchan and the entire NY prosecution team for going through with this witch-hunt! It should have been thrown out before it even started! Criminals are wreaking havoc in New York City streets, while instead of bringing them to justice and protecting citizens of New York, the DA is engaged in election interference. I intend to hold these individuals accountable for keeping President Donald Trump in court for weeks, under a gag order and unable to speak to the American people across the country.”

Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Communications Director Michael Tyler, released a statement reading in part: “In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law. Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.”

The Lincoln Project released a statement criticizing Trump: “With today’s ruling, Trump is a convicted criminal who’s running for President to roll back individual rights and wreck our democracy. Sadly, Trump can’t be shamed into doing the right thing by stepping away from the nomination, while his MAGA sycophants care so little for the rule of law that they will join him in his quest for power no matter what laws he breaks or norms he destroys. The Lincoln Project always maintained that no matter the outcome of the trial, Trump is a danger to democracy and must be defeated at the ballot box. Now, Americans need to ask themselves, do they really think that if this dangerous criminal is elected, he will defend the nation and protect their interests?”