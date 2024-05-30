May 30, 2024
Marco Rubio drives Donald Trump fundraising after trial ‘travesty’
Marco Rubio wants to be Donald Trump’s VP but does not want to seem too eager.

A.G. Gancarski
May 30, 2024

'Get even.'

A Florida Senator who has been talked up as a potential Donald Trump running mate is looking to convert his social media following into campaign or legal defense cash for the now-convicted felon’s presidential campaign.

“Don’t just get angry about this travesty, get even,” urged U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio from his account on X.

The post linked to a fundraising page for Trump, with the former President turned “political prisoners” pumping his fist and a “Never Surrender” graphic.

Just minutes before, Rubio crowed about the fundraising in the wake of Trump’s 34 count verdict.

“The good news is Americans have sent Trump over $50 million since this travesty and his deranged enemies just elected Trump for President again!”

Trump was convicted for a scheme to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels that included 11 fake invoices, 12 fake ledger entries and 11 checks classifying the hush money as a “legal retainer,” with nine of them signed by the former President.

Rubio, meanwhile, has been coy when asked if he’d be Trump’s running mate, even as he attempts to demonstrate his utility to the first former President to be convicted of any felony counts.

“I’ll do whatever the campaign asks me to do,” the Senator said on Meet the Press earlier this month, adding that speculation would be “presumptuous” given those conversations haven’t happened yet.

Meanwhile, a recent Harvard-Harris Poll suggests that Rubio wouldn’t especially help the ticket, even if he moved out of Florida and left the Senate for the VP opportunity.

Rubio has 4% support as the top choice of those polled but just 3% among Republicans, 4% among no-party voters, and 5% among Democrats. He trails Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Rubio would offer a net boost for the ticket, with 27% of respondents saying they’d be more likely to vote for him and 17% saying they’d be less likely.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

4 comments

  • Michael K

    May 30, 2024 at 6:35 pm

    The only “travesty” is a twice-impeached former president with 34 felon convictions who is the leader of the Republican party – and people like Rubio are turning a blind eye away from the foundation of justice – a jury of one’s peers.

    Reply

    • Frankie M.

      May 30, 2024 at 6:52 pm

      Lock him up! Keep raising that bail money Marco. 34 nil doesn’t leave alot of wiggle room for doubt.

      Reply

  • My Take

    May 30, 2024 at 6:42 pm

    A fair trial.
    A legit conviction.
    GUILTY !

    Reply

  • Silly Wabbit

    May 30, 2024 at 7:02 pm

    Wubio sucking.

    Reply

