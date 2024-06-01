Joe Biden campaign blames Donald Trump for Florida abortion law

Florida’s Heartbeat Protection Act, which bans termination of pregnancies after the six week mark with limited exceptions, has been in effect for one month.

And the Joe Biden campaign is blaming a former President who appointed Supreme Court picks who reverted abortion regulations to the states for the current situation.

“For one month now, women across Florida have been living under a near-total ban on abortion care, and it’s all because of Donald Trump. That’s one month of women being denied critical reproductive health care access before many even know they’re pregnant – they’re being told to flee our state or be forced to endure extreme health care outcomes rather than get the health care they need,” the campaign asserted Saturday.

“This cruel and extreme abortion ban is only possible because Donald Trump overturned Roe v. Wade, and he brags about it. Repeatedly. Trump even said these bans that are harming women are working ‘brilliantly,'” continued the statement from Florida state director Jasmine Burney-Clark.

She goes on to argue that things could get worse still.

“If he’s reelected, Trump will go even further, with his allies pushing plans that would ban IVF and access to contraception. The only way to protect reproductive rights is to vote for President Biden and defeat Trump in November.”

The Biden campaign has focused on Florida’s abortion law since it took effect.

A month ago at Jacksonville’s Prime Osborn Center, Vice President Kamala Harris made similar points.

“Trump did this,” Harris said, saying his SCOTUS picks were “intended to overturn” 1973’s Roe v. Wade, which happened in 2022’s Dobbs decision.

She also predicted that Trump would sign a “national abortion ban,” invoking Maya Angelou’s famous quote in explaining what a second Trump term would look like.

“When someone tells you who they are, believe them the first time. And Donald Trump has told us who he is.”