State Parks scholarships return for third straight year

Students who are looking to defray college costs may get a little help from a collaboration of Florida State Parks and the Florida Prepaid College Savings Program.

As was the case in 2022 and 2023, ten children have a pathway to a $1,000 scholarship in a Florida 529 Savings Plan.

Additionally, they qualify for a Florida State Parks Junior Ranger gift pack that includes an inflatable standup paddle board and hammock.

“Florida State Parks provide hands-on learning experiences that introduce families to topics such as natural and cultural resources, service and safe recreation,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “We value this cooperative partnership and the opportunity to introduce future conservationists to The Real Florida while raising awareness of the benefits of planning for their future with a Florida 529 Savings Plan.”

Currently, 154,000 Florida families are benefiting from this program that allows people to save as they can afford or to set up minimum payments to reach their goals.

“The education a student needs to be successful in their postsecondary endeavors starts early – both inside the classroom as well as outdoors,” said John D. Rood, Chairman of the Florida Prepaid College Board. “We value this partnership with Florida State Parks because it encourages hands-on, active learning. I encourage families to make the most of summer learning opportunities and the beauty of our incredible state parks.”

Those seeking to participate are encouraged to apply before June 23.