June 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis says revamped New College is like where the ‘Founding Fathers’ went to school
Image via AP

A.G. GancarskiJune 1, 20243min5

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Rick Scott demands federal action in electric vehicle market

Culture WarsHeadlines

Democrats celebrate Pride month, vow to ‘elect pro-LGBTQ+ Democrats’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Majority of voters back Donald Trump conviction

DeSantis.
'That is something that I think will attract people, not just throughout Florida, but throughout the country.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis re-emerged on the press conference circuit Saturday to take a victory lap at a Southwest Florida school he and his political allies radically changed in recent years, telling a supportive crowd that when it came to conservative reforms, they “ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Speaking Saturday at New College in Sarasota, DeSantis claimed that the school has been wrested away from “the Left,” and is now akin to places that the property-owning white men who established the United States learned.

“But the mission is we want a liberal arts education that is rooted in the Western tradition that is a classical education similar to what our Founding Fathers had when they went to, to universities. That is something that I think will attract people, not just throughout Florida, but throughout the country,” DeSantis asserted.

During remarks that touched on a number of right wing pet issues, such as Major League Baseball moving its All Star Game from Atlanta years ago, the dissemination of so-called “woke” ideology, and the “corruption of academia,” DeSantis also celebrated squelching protests of the ongoing Israeli war with Hamas.

“The lawn at Florida State, they turned the sprinklers on. They were gone very quickly. Tried to do it at (the University of Florida), didn’t work. And even beyond universities, you know, they tried to take over a street in Miami.

“A couple of months ago, Miami PD had all of them dragged off in 15 minutes, which was very good because they were taking over places for hours and hours in other parts of the country. Then fast forward a couple of weeks after that, they tried to take over a road going into Disney World and the Florida Highway Patrol ejected them in 11 minutes. That’s a new world record,” the Governor added.

“If one of the presidents of our colleges or universities in Florida allowed their campus to become what we’ve seen recently from Harvard or Columbia, they’d be out of work the next day,” the Governor maintained.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDemocrats celebrate Pride month, vow to 'elect pro-LGBTQ+ Democrats'

nextRick Scott demands federal action in electric vehicle market

5 comments

  • ScienceBLVR

    June 1, 2024 at 4:48 pm

    Western tradition that is a classical education similar to what our Founding Fathers had when they went to, to universities. So.. white, male only, right? Yeper those were the days, eh Boys?

    Reply

    • Julia

      June 1, 2024 at 6:16 pm

      Make $170 per hour. its very hard to find jobs nowadays. In this situation, you have access to a wealth of resources to help you with your working abilities. Be motivated to promote Thousands of works such as copy paste things through job boards and career tr-30 websites on internet

      Just Take A Look At This>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> hourlycharges66.blogspot.com/

      Reply

  • Frankie M.

    June 1, 2024 at 4:49 pm

    Is that a good thing?

    Reply

  • My Take

    June 1, 2024 at 6:03 pm

    Can DeSantis’s Nazis still demonstrate at the gates of Disney?

    Reply

  • My Take

    June 1, 2024 at 6:09 pm

    DeSlantis gives generalist bigoted blither, but what specifically has changed? What dropped? What áltered? What added?
    And did universities in the mid1700s have sports?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories