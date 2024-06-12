Ron DeSantis says hamburgers healthier than veggie equivalents

Florida’s Governor is speaking out about meat and about what he sees as inferior substitutes.

In Central Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis held forth not just about lab-grown meat, but also about more traditional veggie burgers, which he claims are not as healthy as normal hamburgers fashioned from animal flesh.

“You know, I was, I did a taste test one time,” he said during remarks at the 96th Florida Future Farmers of America State Convention & Expo.

“One of the companies that does a lot of this stuff is headquartered in Florida. So I was down and I was interested in trying other things, but they had me try this burger that was not made of meat, it was not lab grown, it was like plant based, all this other stuff, which look, if that’s what you like, the thing about it is it’s actually less healthy than just eating the meat to begin with.”

DeSantis did not support his claim regarding the health benefits of hamburgers. However, he also addressed the state’s ban on lab grown meat, contending he signed off on that to protect farmers.

“Some people said, well, if someone wants to cook up meat in a lab and create it, why can’t people do it? And one, I don’t know if it will do harm to anybody, nobody really knows that at this stage. But if it were just a matter of consumer choice, hey, you say, you know what’s the big deal? Right?” DeSantis said.

“But it’s not, it’s part of this agenda and these headlines that I read for you, they want to create meat in a lab so that they can turn around and say you don’t need to farm anymore,” he added, alluding to a series of article titles he introduced his remarks with that point to the larger conspiracy he sees to take away meat.