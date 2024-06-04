Whitney Fox rounds up host of new support from Tampa Bay leaders in race for CD 13

Whitney Fox has secured another nine endorsements from regional leaders as she seeks the Democratic nomination for Florida’s 13th Congressional District in hopes of taking on Republican incumbent Anna Paulina Luna in November.

The endorsers include current and former elected officials on both sides of Tampa Bay serving in roles ranging from County Commissions and City Councils to School Boards and the Legislature.

“I am deeply honored to receive such overwhelming support from our local leaders,” Fox said.

“As we approach the election this November, it’s clear that unity across Tampa Bay is crucial for our success. Together, we will work tirelessly to reduce costs, create better-paying jobs, and protect women’s rights. It’s time for new leadership that can bring about real change and stand up against the failed political chaos Anna Paulina Luna represents.”

The endorsers include:

— Former Florida Education Commissioner and former state Sen. Betty Castor: “Whitney Fox embodies the commitment to community and education that has defined my career. Her dedication to women’s rights and her practical approach to problem-solving are exactly what we need in Congress. I’m proud to endorse Whitney and confident she will make a positive impact for Florida.”

— Safety Harbor Vice Mayor Andy Steingold: “Whitney Fox understands the need for good-paying jobs that can support a family here in Tampa Bay. Her dedication to economic development and job training programs will ensure our workforce is prepared and prosperous.”

— Safety Harbor City Commissioner Nancy Besore: “Whitney Fox stands as a fierce advocate for women’s rights and equality. Her leadership will be crucial in Congress, where she will continue fighting for the rights and dignity of all women.”

— Pinellas Park City Council member Tim Caddell: “I am proud to endorse Whitney Fox for Congress because it’s crucial to have leaders with strong local and community experience representing us in Washington. Her leadership will ensure our voices are heard and our values are represented in Congress.”

— St. Pete City Council member Brandi Gabbard: “Whitney is not only committed to protecting women’s rights but also to tackling the critical issues of affordable housing and supporting small businesses. Her compassionate approach to policy-making will bring real benefits to our community.”

— Pinellas County School Board member Eileen Long: “As a Pinellas School Board member, I have seen firsthand the impact of strong, compassionate leadership on our community. Whitney Fox’s commitment to education, affordable housing, and reproductive rights makes her the clear choice for Congress. I am proud to endorse Whitney Fox, knowing she will fight tirelessly for our families and future.”

— Hillsborough County Commissioner (and congressional candidate) Pat Kemp: “Our environment is our most valuable asset, and Whitney Fox is the partner we need in Congress to protect it. Her commitment to sustainable policies and green initiatives will safeguard our natural resources for future generations.”

— Tampa City Council member Luis Viera: “Whitney Fox is the leader we need to ensure that our communities thrive. She is also a dedicated bridge builder who will help us get back to seeing the good in one another as Americans. Like most Americans, I am tired of the political extremes and welcome a bridge builder like Whitney Fox.”

— Tampa City Council member Charlie Miranda: “It’s essential to have a partner in Congress who knows our community’s unique challenges and strengths. Whitney Fox’s deep roots and understanding of Tampa Bay will be invaluable in fostering local and national collaborations.”

In all, Fox has more than 30 endorsements to tout now, including U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Kathy Castor and Lois Frankel; state Rep. Lindsay Cross; former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman; former state Sen. Janet Cruz; former state Reps. Margaret Good, Adam Hattersley and Carlos Guillermo Smith; former congressional candidate Alan Cohn; Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers; Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond; St. Pete City Council members Gina Driscoll, Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Lisset Hanewicz; Oldsmar Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp; Oldsmar City Council member Steve Graber; Gulfport City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos; former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson; former Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver; Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith; Dunedin City Commissioner Jeff Gow; Largo City Commissioner Jamie Robinson; and the National Women’s Political Caucus.

Former state Rep. Ben Diamond has also endorsed Fox, which put to bed rumors that he was considering a bid himself.

Fox is one of five Democrats vying for their party’s nomination to take on Luna. A sixth is running as a write-in.

While several candidates have embarked on competitive fundraising campaigns, Fox has so far held the edge, with more than $420,000 raised since she entered the race, as of March 31. Mark Weinkrantz has largely self-funded the more than $188,000 he’s raised so far, while progressive Sabrina Bousbar has brought in nearly $127,000 and newcomer Liz Dahan has added more than $119,000.

Further, Fox has outraised Luna two fundraising cycles in a row — though Luna holds an overall advantage with $1.3 million raised and more than $636,000 on hand.

Whoever emerges from the Democratic Primary victorious will have a big challenge ahead. Luna won CD 13 for Republicans in 2022 following redistricting, which shifted the district from a slight Democratic advantage to a GOP-leaning seat. Cook Political Report lists the district as likely Republican at R+6.