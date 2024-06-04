Gov. DeSantis awards $7.5M to Lee County for shrimp dock rebuild

Nearly two years after Hurricane Ian bashed into Southwest Florida, the area is continuing to recover.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is pitching in with $7.5 million to rebuild and refurbish the shrimp dock at San Carlos Maritime Park in Fort Myers. The structure is important not just for commercial fishing but to help in emergency situations after a storm, DeSantis said.

“This dual-purpose facility serves as emergency operations site to launch barges and provide a place for shrimp barges to dock,” DeSantis said during a press event at a Home Depot in Fort Myers. “If it’s needed for disaster response it’s going to be able to serve that purpose as well.”

The money comes from the Job Growth Grant Fund, a pot of money controlled by DeSantis used for job training and infrastructure projects throughout the state.

DeSantis also encouraged Floridians to prepare for hurricane season, which started Saturday and will end on Nov. 30. He pointed to the sales tax holiday for disaster preparedness items, which began Saturday and will last until June 14, urging shoppers to take advantage of the price cuts.

“With hurricane season underway, now is the time to get prepared and ensure you have a disaster plan in place,” DeSantis said. “I encourage all Floridians to use the sales tax holiday to stock up on the necessary emergency supplies and assemble a disaster preparedness kit.”

DeSantis also acknowledged more help could be on the way when he signs the state budget, which he said he will “bring in for a landing” soon.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican, was on hand for the event, and put in a gentle suggestion for DeSantis to spare the region when he takes his veto pen to the spending plan.

“Since you did bring up the budget let me put in a little plug for Southwest Florida. We actually have some really important items in the budget that are related to repair after the hurricane so the sooner you sign it the better for us,” Passidomo said.

“You brought it up, I didn’t,” she joked.

The budget (HB 5001) and related bills haven’t been formally sent to DeSantis’ desk yet. When they are he’ll have 14 days to sign the measures. The budget is for the fiscal year that begins July 1.