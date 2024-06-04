June 4, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney World’s new ride, faces early delays

Gabrielle RussonJune 4, 20244min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

No. 1 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Chad Chronister

Culture WarsHeadlines

Can’t get no satisfaction: Gov. DeSantis spox rips Newsweek’s Mick Jagger coverage

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida’s April tax collections more than $400M above estimate

tiana bayou adventure
Some people were stuck in line for more than 3 hours waiting for the Tiana's Bayou Adventure to reopen so they could be among the first to ride it at Disney World.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Disney World’s new ride this week.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the water log ride that replaced Splash Mountain, has reportedly been delayed and shut down early with issues during cast member previews.

Some people were stuck in line for more than three hours waiting for the ride to reopen so they could be among the first to ride it, according to social media posts and Walt Disney World News Today, a blog that covers news at the parks.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the ride will be ready when it officially opens June 28 to the general public.

Water rides can be notoriously difficult to run. Add in high-tech audio-animatronics, lots of sensors and technology — all exposed to water — and problems can arise.

In 2018, an Orlando Sentinel investigation found Frozen Ever After — another water ride — claimed the title for the most evacuated ride at Disney World.

For Disney, these next few weeks are practice before June 28.

Disney is getting the kinks out for the refitted, new ride before it needs to be running regularly at the world’s busiest theme park.

Sometimes it doesn’t feel like there’s a slow season at Disney World — another demand on the rides. Disney is also adding a premium and charging guests to skip the lines, which only adds to the pressure for the company that rides are functioning without any shutdowns that could hurt the company bottom line.

Disney recently released a full ride-through video of Tiana’s to reveal to fans what the ride looks like. Nearly half a million people watched the park’s YouTube video in two days. Instead of Br’er Bear, there’s Louis the alligator. Just as Disney advertised, music is another key element in the ride, set in 1920s New Orleans.

The ride is based off Disney’s animated “The Princess and the Frog” and features Disney’s first Black princess.

After opening in 1989, Splash Mountain was beloved for its daring plunge, catchy music and cute animatronics. Disney announced it was changing the ride’s theme in 2020 during a time of civil rights protests. Splash Mountain was based on “Song of the South” that Disney CEO Bob Iger once said he would never release on Disney+.

“I felt as long as I’ve been CEO that ‘Song of the South,’ even with a disclaimer, was just not appropriate in today’s world,” Iger said in March 2020 during the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNo. 1 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Chad Chronister

One comment

  • Jimbeau

    June 4, 2024 at 12:54 pm

    Make $170 per hour. its very hard to find jobs nowadays. In this situation, you have access to a wealth of resources to help you with your working abilities. Be motivated to promote Thousands of works such as copy paste things through job boards and career tr-40 websites on internet.

    Just Take A Look At This>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Salarypay5.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories