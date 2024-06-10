June 10, 2024
Kristen Arrington reports an additional $57K in fundraising in SD 25

Jacob Ogles

Kristen Arrington
She also reported $15K in support from the FLDCC.

Senate candidate Kristen Arrington raised more than $57,000 over the most recent two-month period. That means the Kissimmee Democrat has nearly $148,000 cash for her bid to succeed Sen. Victor Torres.

“I really feel the enthusiasm for my campaign growing. To have such a strong quarter as we move into peak campaign season is really validating. I feel so much energy as I campaign in the district and it’s gratifying to see that matched in my donors’ support.”

Arrington, a candidate running for Senate District 25, remains the cash leader in the race. That showing may ensure she continues to outraise Carmen Torres, wife to Sen. Torres and also a candidate for the race. But the Orlando Democrat has yet to file fundraising reports for the latest filing period.

In April and May, Arrington, a sitting Representative, raised more than $37,500 for the Friends of Arringtons political committee, along with more than $19,500 through her candidate account.

The Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee provided (FDLCC) $15,000 in in-kind research, which, if included in her fundraising, would bring support during the reporting period north of $72,000.

While Torres has not yet filed reports, officials at the FDLCC said the same amount of support was provided to both candidates, and the committee remains neutral in the contested Democratic Primary.

Bottom line, Arrington’s campaign closed the month of May with more than $71,000 in cash on hand, while her campaign account reached toward $76,000 in the bank.

Of note, Republicans have expressed some desire to compete in the Democrat-held seat, where Sen. Torres won re-election in 2022 with less than 53% of the vote.

On that side, Jose Martinez, a St. Cloud Republican, reported raising nearly $18,000 over a two-month time frame. He closed the period with his candidate account with more than $161,000 in cash, though $150,000 comes from a candidate loan.

Osceola School Board Member Jon Arguello has not filed his more recent financial reports yet. He and Torres have until midnight June 10 to file reports without risking a fine.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

