June 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Brenda Priestly Jackson qualifies for HD 13 Primary against Angie Nixon

A.G. GancarskiJune 10, 20243min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Rodney Jacobs smashes personal fundraising record for SD 35 bid

HeadlinesTampa Bay

‘The voice of Pinellas voters has never been more secure’: Bob Gualtieri backs Julie Marcus for Pinellas Supervisor

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Kristen Arrington reports an additional $57K in fundraising in SD 25

Brenda Priestly Jackson
The political veterans will face off in August.

Rep. Angie Nixon will face off against fellow Democrat Brenda Priestly Jackson in HD 13, a seat that encompasses parts of Duval County North and West of the St. Johns River, with the former School Board member and City Council member qualifying Monday.

Priestly Jackson announced her qualification via social media.

“Today we did the thing…we drove to Tally & I qualified to be a candidate for Florida House District 13…Hubby is my ride or die and together we are riding to serve our neighbors, faith community, businesses, nonprofits & our beloved Jacksonville again,” she said.

Asked why she is challenging Nixon, Priestly Jackson said late last year that the incumbent isn’t getting the job done.

“Legislative effectiveness is measured by an elected official’s ability to advance legislation and secure funding to improve the quality of her/his constituents’/neighbors’ lives. I don’t believe that is currently occurring.”

Nixon has the financial advantage with a little more than two months until the Primary.

The second-term Democrat raised $17,324 in hard money in April and May to her campaign account, giving her more than $65,000 to spend ahead of the August Primary that looks like it will decide this race. The largely small-dollar donations came from across the country.

Nixon’s affiliated political committee Helping Florida Families Flourish raised $8,350 over the same period, and has more than $9,300 to spend. The “Florida for Everyone” political committee donated $6,000 of that.

Priestly Jackson reported having raised $4,800 total through the end of March. We await her current filings and will update when they are provided.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBarbara Ford-Coates to qualify to run for 11th term as Sarasota Tax Collector

nextKristen Arrington reports an additional $57K in fundraising in SD 25

2 comments

  • Frankie M.

    June 10, 2024 at 4:55 pm

    Can’t wait for that GOP dark 💰💰💰 to come in!

    Reply

  • MH/Duuuval

    June 10, 2024 at 5:14 pm

    I don’t live the district, but it’s clear Angie Nixon will get no respect from the MAGAs and will be relegated to kvetching. Priestly-Jackson appears more centrist and may have more opportunities to bring home bacon to the district. Or, maybe not. That’s where the GOP dark money comes in.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

11 questions politicos want answered during Florida candidate qualifying week

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more