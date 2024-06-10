Brenda Priestly Jackson qualifies for HD 13 Primary against Angie Nixon

Rep. Angie Nixon will face off against fellow Democrat Brenda Priestly Jackson in HD 13, a seat that encompasses parts of Duval County North and West of the St. Johns River, with the former School Board member and City Council member qualifying Monday.

Priestly Jackson announced her qualification via social media.

“Today we did the thing…we drove to Tally & I qualified to be a candidate for Florida House District 13…Hubby is my ride or die and together we are riding to serve our neighbors, faith community, businesses, nonprofits & our beloved Jacksonville again,” she said.

Asked why she is challenging Nixon, Priestly Jackson said late last year that the incumbent isn’t getting the job done.

“Legislative effectiveness is measured by an elected official’s ability to advance legislation and secure funding to improve the quality of her/his constituents’/neighbors’ lives. I don’t believe that is currently occurring.”

Nixon has the financial advantage with a little more than two months until the Primary.

The second-term Democrat raised $17,324 in hard money in April and May to her campaign account, giving her more than $65,000 to spend ahead of the August Primary that looks like it will decide this race. The largely small-dollar donations came from across the country.

Nixon’s affiliated political committee Helping Florida Families Flourish raised $8,350 over the same period, and has more than $9,300 to spend. The “Florida for Everyone” political committee donated $6,000 of that.

Priestly Jackson reported having raised $4,800 total through the end of March. We await her current filings and will update when they are provided.