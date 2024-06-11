June 11, 2024
Rick Scott blames Bidenomics for hunger crisis
Seniors on Social Security will be getting a substantial bump.

A.G. Gancarski

old person grocery store ap
Grocery shoppers say they're skipping meals. Is Joe Biden to blame?

Americans aren’t getting enough to eat, and Joe Biden is to blame. That’s according to the re-election campaign for U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, which uses a survey to make the case that recent years have forced hard choices for Americans in the supermarket checkout line.

“Joe Biden destroyed our economy, and American families are feeling the pain,” said spokesperson Will Hampson.

“Bidenomics has led to higher grocery prices, which in turn is forcing many Florida families to decide between eating and paying rent or putting gas in their car. This is unacceptable. Meanwhile, radical Democrats refuse to even admit their party has caused this. The American people will send them a clear message when they fire Joe Biden in November and reelect Republicans like Rick Scott so we can get our economy under control.”

The Senator’s re-election campaign cites a Credit Karma survey showing 27% of Americans are apparently skipping meals due to grocery prices, with 80% of respondents saying they have noticed food prices going up.

Scott’s campaign has zeroed in on food prices as a campaign talking point before. They previously made the case that Whoppers, Quarter Pounders and Baconators have become a “luxury” for 78% of Americans, with a LendingTree survey offering backup for that point.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Richard D

    June 11, 2024 at 11:39 am

    Rick Scott exclaims that Biden is responsible for the inflation problem, but he doesn’t explain what Biden did to cause it. Basically, it’s just accusations without any basis.

    Reply

    • Tjb

      June 11, 2024 at 12:06 pm

      Agree. Also, if you were to ask Trump how he would have addressed the inflation problem, he would not have a real solution. He would just blamed inflation on Biden and the radical left.

      Reply

  • Andy

    June 11, 2024 at 12:03 pm

    Tax cuts that defunded programs that help those in need are the primary reason, plus the fact your corrupt antics in trying to defraud Medicare!

    Reply

