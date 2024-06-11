Rick Scott blames Bidenomics for hunger crisis

Americans aren’t getting enough to eat, and Joe Biden is to blame. That’s according to the re-election campaign for U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, which uses a survey to make the case that recent years have forced hard choices for Americans in the supermarket checkout line.

“Joe Biden destroyed our economy, and American families are feeling the pain,” said spokesperson Will Hampson.

“Bidenomics has led to higher grocery prices, which in turn is forcing many Florida families to decide between eating and paying rent or putting gas in their car. This is unacceptable. Meanwhile, radical Democrats refuse to even admit their party has caused this. The American people will send them a clear message when they fire Joe Biden in November and reelect Republicans like Rick Scott so we can get our economy under control.”

The Senator’s re-election campaign cites a Credit Karma survey showing 27% of Americans are apparently skipping meals due to grocery prices, with 80% of respondents saying they have noticed food prices going up.

Scott’s campaign has zeroed in on food prices as a campaign talking point before. They previously made the case that Whoppers, Quarter Pounders and Baconators have become a “luxury” for 78% of Americans, with a LendingTree survey offering backup for that point.