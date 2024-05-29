Rick Scott campaign rips fast food cost hikes, blames Joe Biden and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

Have it your way?

The old Burger King slogan may be out of your price range, according to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s re-election campaign.

And ultimately, your Whoppers, your Quarter Pounders, and your Baconators are too expensive because of the man in the White House and his legislative enablers, the Scott campaign argues.

“Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is becoming desperate and delusional. She is so beholden to Washington Democrats that she can’t even admit their socialist policies are causing Americans pain. They continue to spend trillions of dollars we don’t have, raise your taxes, and blame Republicans for it,” Scott spokesperson Will Hampson said in a prepared statement.

“Meanwhile, nearly 80 percent of Americans are saying fast food has become a luxury. The Democrats are out-of-touch, and it’s hurting average Americans. Floridians understand the best way to get the economy back working is to fire Joe Biden and Mucarsel-Powell for good in November.”

While it’s unclear how much fast food Scott eats, his campaign notes that 78% of Americans “view fast food as a luxury,” with 62% of drive-thru gourmands cutting back because of high prices, and 65% being “shocked” by high prices.

Survey data from Lending Tree supports these claims.