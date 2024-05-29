May 29, 2024
Rick Scott campaign rips fast food cost hikes, blames Joe Biden and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

A.G. GancarskiMay 29, 20242min2

Children in line at fast food restaurant (Credit: AP)
If you have to ask the price, you can't afford it.

Have it your way?

The old Burger King slogan may be out of your price range, according to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s re-election campaign.

And ultimately, your Whoppers, your Quarter Pounders, and your Baconators are too expensive because of the man in the White House and his legislative enablers, the Scott campaign argues.

“Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is becoming desperate and delusional. She is so beholden to Washington Democrats that she can’t even admit their socialist policies are causing Americans pain. They continue to spend trillions of dollars we don’t have, raise your taxes, and blame Republicans for it,” Scott spokesperson Will Hampson said in a prepared statement.

“Meanwhile, nearly 80 percent of Americans are saying fast food has become a luxury. The Democrats are out-of-touch, and it’s hurting average Americans. Floridians understand the best way to get the economy back working is to fire Joe Biden and Mucarsel-Powell for good in November.”

While it’s unclear how much fast food Scott eats, his campaign notes that 78% of Americans “view fast food as a luxury,” with 62% of drive-thru gourmands cutting back because of high prices, and 65% being “shocked” by high prices.

Survey data from Lending Tree supports these claims.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 29, 2024 at 11:34 am

    Poor Rick Scott, perpetraitor as CEO of Columbia HCA $1.7 billion Medicaid fraud, is so out of touch that he saw this picture of a fast food joint, didn’t realize the prices are in pesos, and issued a statement about hamberder prices going from $5 to $800.

    LOL @ IgnoRick Scott

    He has no idea if hamberders cost $5 or $800 USD but represents us Fleur D’uh’s junior senator who thinks junior mints cost $420 a box at the movies where tickets cost $24000 each

    Reply

  • MH/Duuuval

    May 29, 2024 at 11:57 am

    When did Trick ever pick up the check? Not since elected to high office, for sure, where lobbyists cover meals and then take generous tax breaks provided by Congress. It’s a win-win for everyone except Joe Sixpack.

    Reply

