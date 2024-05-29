Looking to take back Tampa State Attorney spot, Andrew Warren unveils endorsements

Andrew Warren, who was ousted as Hillsborough County State Attorney by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, released a slate of endorsements from local Democrats as he ramps up his campaign to regain his position.

The endorsements range from U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor to Hillsborough County Commissioners Harry Cohen, Pat Kemp and Gwen Myers. Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell of Tampa is also backing Warren, as is Hillsborough Public Defender Julianne Holt and Hillsborough Clerk of Courts Cindy Stuart.

Included in the endorsement list are former elected officials Alex Sink, who served as Chief Financial Officer from 2007 to 2011; Betty Castor, mother of Kathy Castor who served in the Legislature and as Education Commissioner in the 1980s and 1990s; and Arthenia Joyner, who served in the Florida House and Senate from 2000 to 2016.

“I’m honored to have the support of so many community leaders who recognize the success I’ve had over the last eight years making Hillsborough County much safer, fighting for victims, and improving our criminal justice system — while also standing up to the Governor’s attacks on the values and freedoms of all Floridians,” Warren said in a released statement.

DeSantis suspended Warren in August 2022, primarily for signing a pledge not to pursue charges for abortions in the wake of the Dobbs decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, which overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the right to an abortion at the federal level.

Warren sued DeSantis, claiming his First Amendment rights were violated and DeSantis didn’t have the authority to suspend him. In January, a federal appeals court sided with Warren, but stopped short of reinstating him, sending the case back to the lower court instead. DeSantis is appealing the decision to the full 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

DeSantis placed Susan Lopez, a former Hillsborough County Judge, in the position of State Attorney to replace Warren. Now, Lopez is attempting to fend off the challenge from Warren, who won the job in two previous elections in 2016 and 2020.