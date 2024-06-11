‘No one has worked harder’: Senate leadership endorses Erin Grall for another term

After two years serving in the Senate, Sen. Erin Grall has earned the full backing of leadership.

The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee (FRSCC) announced that Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and every Senator in line for the gavel id endorsing Grall for another four-year term representing Senate District 29.

Passidomo released a joint statement with Senate President-designate Ben Albritton and Sens. Jim Boyd and Jay Trumball backing Grall’s re-election. So long as Republicans retain a majority, Albritton, Boyd and Trumball are slated to serve as Senate Presidents starting after elections, respectively, in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

“No one has worked harder to protect Florida’s families than Erin Grall,” the statement reads. “As extremists struggle to lie and distort Florida’s mission to defend parental rights and the sanctity of life, Erin is unwavering in her support for God’s greatest gifts. We look forward to welcoming Erin Grall back to the Senate, because we know that she will continue to be a proven advocate for our shared Florida values.”

Grall currently serves as Chair of the Senate Education Postsecondary Committee.

Notably, Grall won her seat in the Senate without opposition in 2022, a rarity with an open seat up for grabs that year.

That won’t be the case this election cycle. Democrat Randy Aldieri has already qualified to run against her in November. But he lives in Port Charlotte, well outside Grall’s Fort Pierce-centered district on the Atlantic coast. Aldieri is part of an effort by Florida Democrats to field candidates in every legislative district this cycle.

That includes deep-red jurisdictions like SD 29, where nearly 59% of voters supported Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election and nearly 67% backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election in 2022.

The FRSCC endorsement for Grall came days out from a June 14 qualifying deadline. At the moment, no other Republicans are filed in SD 29, and the support of leadership signals that Senate Republicans want to keep it that way.

Because the 2022 election followed a decennial redistricting, Grall was only elected that year to a two-year term. That gives Grall the opportunity, if she wins this year and in 2028, to serve a full decade in the chamber despite a normal eight-year limit.